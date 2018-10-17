

CTVNews.ca Staff





A remarkably open account of opioid addiction in a young Vermont woman’s obituary is shining a light on the struggle of those trying to escape the drug’s grasp.

The obituary for Madelyn Linsenmeir, 30, appeared on the website for the independent Vermont newspaper Seven Days.

“While her death was unexpected, Madelyn suffered from drug addiction, and for years we feared her addiction would claim her life,” the obituary begins. “We are grateful that when she died, she was safe and she was with her family.”

Linsenmeir was born and raised in Vermont, but moved to Florida briefly to attend a high school for the performing arts. It was there where she tried OxyContin for the first time.

“And so began a relationship with opiates that would dominate the rest of her life,” the obituary continues.

Linsenmeir had her first child Ayden in 2014 and while she loved her son dearly, ultimately her addiction caught up with her once again.

“Maddie tried harder and more relentlessly to stay sober than we have ever seen anyone try at anything, but she relapsed and ultimately lost custody of her son, a loss that was unbearable,” the obituary states.

After losing her child, Linsenmeir’s addiction spiralled into a dark place, but things began to look up this summer when she returned home for a 12-day span and remained mostly sober during that time. This gave her family hope that she would “overcome her disease and make the life for herself we knew she deserved.”

“We believed this until the moment she took her last breath,” the obituary continues. “Her addiction stalked her and stole her once again. Though we would have paid any ransom to have her back, any price in the world, this disease would not let her go until she was gone.”

The obituary has gained traction online for the writer’s raw and honest description of Linsenmeir’s life.

One Twitter user called the account “the most honest and devastating obituary you will ever read,” while another called it an “eye-wateringly candid account.”

An obituary has gone viral for its heartbreaking honesty about opioid addiction