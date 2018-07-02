

Relaxnews





If you're enjoying picnics and barbecues this summer, following food and safety advice, especially with high-risk foods such as mayonnaise, can help prevent any foodborne illnesses.

As the weather heats up many of us will be planning to make the most of the sun by dining al fresco at barbecues and picnics. However, eating outdoors also brings with it the risk of food poisoning if dishes are not prepared and stored correctly, with summer's high temperatures providing the perfect environment for bacteria to thrive. To help prevent foodborne illness ruining your event, here we round up some expert food safety advice for a safer summer.

Take care with temperatures

Although people normally blame dishes such as potato salad for food poisoning, problems rarely arise from a food like mayonnaise alone according to Ben Chapman, a food safety researcher at North Carolina State University. For bacteria to become a problem there has to be combination of a food such as mayonnaise and other salad ingredients, plus poor hygiene and poor temperature control, which is when food isn't kept below 4 degrees C.

"For example, above 30 degree C, foodborne pathogens in potato salad increase tenfold in as quickly as an hour," Chapman says. "In ideal temperatures for bacteria, such as body temperature, bacterial populations can double in less than 20 minutes."

When it comes to meat, Dr. Ross Rodgers, an emergency medicine physician at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, advises using a meat thermometer to ensure that it is cooked to the appropriate temperature to kill any viruses or bacteria, and to always serve it hot.

If in doubt use store-bought mayonnaise

A big reason that mayonnaise rarely causes foodborne illness nowadays is because most people buy their mayonnaise, rather than making it from scratch.

"Commercially produced mayonnaise is acidified to reduce spoilage and kill off human pathogens," Chapman says. "It's really low risk on its own."

If you are making mayo at home then Chapman's advice is "Pick a recipe that uses pasteurized egg products and incorporates acid -- such as vinegar or lemon juice -- to reduce risk. And refrigeration is still incredibly important, as recipes may not incorporate enough acid to address risks."

Fruit and veggies also come with risks

Although most people know to be careful with raw meat, seafood, poultry and eggs, Dr. Rodgers says some are not aware that the same types of viruses and bacteria can be present on produce and other types of food including fresh produce.

"Fresh fruits and vegetables are responsible for more outbreaks of foodborne illness than any other type of food; they've been linked to 46 percent of foodborne illnesses between 1998 and 2008," adds Chapman.

To avoid any problems both recommend washing fruit and vegetables thoroughly. Also make sure you wash your hands and do not use the same cutting board for meats and fresh produce.