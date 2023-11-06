Experimental spinal cord implant helps Parkinson's patient walk in new study
Marc Gauthier can now step into an elevator without his body stiffening and freezing in place. He can take a 3-mile lakeside stroll without stopping. He can stand up out of a chair with ease. For Gauthier, 63, who has been living with Parkinson’s disease for almost three decades, these everyday activities were a challenge — until now.
“Walking in a store would be really difficult, impossible before, because of the freezing of gait that would often happen in those environments. And now, it just doesn’t happen anymore. I don’t have freezing anymore,” Gauthier, who lives near Bordeaux, France, said in a news briefing, speaking in French that was translated to English.
In a new study, Gauthier was surgically implanted with an experimental spinal cord neuroprosthesis to correct walking disorders in people with Parkinson’s disease. Step by step, he said, it has helped him get his stride back.
The study, published Monday in the journal Nature Medicine, details how the neuroprosthesis works by targeting specific areas of the spinal cord with electrical stimulation that are associated with walking.
“Addressing deficits of gait and balance in Parkinson’s disease is extremely challenging. These deficits can be very heterogenous. They can be variable across patients. They can affect walking but also symmetry, balance, posture,” Dr. Eduardo Moraud, an author of the study and researcher at Lausanne University Hospital in Switzerland said during the news briefing.
“The neuroprosthetic approach that we have developed here allows for the first time to target and address these problems individually in a highly specific manner for each patient,” Moraud said. “It operates in real time, and importantly, it is complementary to other existing therapies.”
Parkinson’s disease, a degenerative brain disorder, causes parts of the brain to deteriorate. Symptoms related to walking occur when the nerve cells in the brain’s basal ganglia area, which controls movement, become impaired or die. These nerve cells normally produce dopamine but, when they die or become impaired, the lack of dopamine often impacts a person’s ability to move, walk or balance. About 90% of people with the disease experience locomotor deficits. While there is currently no cure for Parkinson’s disease, some therapies — such as deep brain stimulation or medications to increase dopamine levels — may relieve symptoms.
Gauthier, a father of two, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s when he was 36 years old and was previously treated with dopamine replacement therapy and then deep brain stimulation in 2004 to help with tremors and stiffness. But more recently, as the disease progressed, he developed severe walking disorders that did not respond to either therapy. His body would often stiffen, he said, and he had falls about four times a day on average, forcing him to stop his work as an architect.
Then, Gauthier was invited to participate in the new study to test the experimental spinal cord neuroprosthesis. At first he declined because of the time commitment, he said, but then changed his mind, took a “chance” and said yes.
STIMULATING THE SPINAL CORD
To develop the implant, researchers from France, Switzerland and other institutions around the world visualized and mapped which hotspots in the lower spinal cord the neuroprosthesis must target with electrical stimulation to alleviate gait impairments and balance problems in a patient with Parkinson’s disease.
“The stimulation here is focused on the spinal cord,” Moraud said. “We target the region of the spinal cord that will control all the leg movements.”
The researchers identified six hotspots to facilitate walking. Next, they implanted an array of electrodes against the lower region of Gauthier’s spinal cord to target those zones. The electrodes were linked to a neural stimulator placed under the skin in the region of the abdomen. That stimulator was programmed to apply electrical stimulation to the spinal cord.
“The connection between the electrode and the stimulator is under the skin, everything is hidden, and you control the device with a remote control,” neurosurgeon Dr. Jocelyn Bloch, an author of the study and professor at Lausanne University Hospital, said during the briefing.
The surgery was performed at Lausanne University Hospital about two years ago. And after a few months of rehabilitation with the neuroprosthetic stimulation, Gauthier has regained the ability to walk independently using the implant.
He also has the option to wear sensors on his legs to receive more of a stimulation. Signals from the wearable sensors can help synchronize epidural electrical stimulation to movements and reinforce movements.
Overall, the neuroprosthesis, based on epidural electrical stimulation, helped to “promote longer steps, improve balance and reduce freezing of gait,” the researchers wrote in their study.
Gauthier now uses his neuroprosthetic for about eight hours a day, turning on the stimulator in the morning and then turning it off when he is sitting down for long periods of time or sleeping. Gauthier said during the news briefing that he feels a little tingling on the legs with the stimulation, but it doesn’t bother him, and he joked that his wife is “very happy” that he now can get outdoors on his own while she can enjoy some quiet time at home.
But this is not a cure. The researchers expect his Parkinson’s disease to still progress.
“With this spinal cord stimulation, we still have an effect, but we have to fight against worse and more severe symptoms,” Bloch said. “But we can still give him, with the therapy, a bit of quality of life.”
'AN EXCITING DEVELOPMENT'
This proof-of-concept study is “exciting” and “impressive,” Dr. Svjetlana Miocinovic, a neurologist specializing in Parkinson’s disease and associate professor at Emory University School of Medicine, said in an email.
“This is an exciting development as better treatments for gait and balance impairment in PD are desperately needed,” said Miocinovic, who was not involved in the new research.
“It will be important to demonstrate that gait benefit observed in this study is specifically due to spinal stimulation (so comparisons with sham stimulation are important), that it can be achieved in other patients with PD,” she added. “And that it can be deployed in clinical practice (technology needs to be streamlined sufficiently for clinicians to implement and for patients to use).”
This technology not only needs to be tested in more people with Parkinson’s disease, but also those who had not previously received deep brain stimulation as a therapy, David Dexter, director of research at Parkinson’s UK, said in a written statement distributed by the UK-based Science Media Centre.
“This has so far only been tried in one individual with Parkinson’s who already had Deep Brain Stimulation. We now need to see this be tested in many more people with the condition, including those without DBS, in clinical trials to further explore the potential benefits and side effects/risks of this experimental new therapy,” said Dexter, who was not involved in the new study.
“This is quite an invasive procedure but could be a game changing technology to help restore movement in people with advanced Parkinson’s where the drugs are no longer working well,” he said. “This research is still at a very early stage and requires much more development and testing before it can be made available to people with Parkinson’s, however this is a significant and exciting step forward and we hope to see this research progress quickly.”
A second patient already has started the process of this therapy, Moraud said in the news briefing, and the researchers plan to conduct clinical tests next year in six other patients with Parkinson’s disease. This work is being supported by a $1 million donation from the Michael J. Fox Foundation. And in partnership with the Netherlands-based medical technology company ONWARD Medical, Bloch and Grégoire Courtine, an author of the study and professor of neuroscience at the Lausanne University Hospital, are working on developing a commercial version of the neuroprosthesis.
“The idea is, really after this first phase, to launch a larger scale clinical trial to really validate the therapy,” Courtine said during the news briefing, adding that this ongoing research will take some time, “at least five years of development and tests.”
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NDP-backed Conservative motion to expand carbon tax carve-out to all home heating defeated in the House
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's non-binding motion calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to extend the carbon tax pause on home heating oil to all forms of home heating failed to pass Monday.
Cody Dorman, who watched namesake horse win Breeders' Cup race, dies on trip home
Cody Dorman, the teenager who watched his namesake horse Cody's Wish win at the Breeders' Cup, has died. He was 17.
Canadian poet Rupi Kaur declines White House invitation over Gaza
Canadian poet Rupi Kaur says she's turned down an invitation from U.S. President Joe Biden's administration because she opposes his government's response to the Israel-Gaza war.
EXPLAINER: What is Gaza's Ministry of Health and how does it calculate the war's death toll?
How many Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the war between Israel and Hamas started?
Judge chides Trump as ex-president testifies in civil fraud trial: 'This is not a political rally'
The judge presiding over the civil fraud trial of Donald Trump admonished him to keep his answers concise, reminding him and the courtroom that "this is not a political rally" as the former president and leading Republican president candidate began testifying in a lawsuit accusing him of dramatically inflating his net worth.
Canada Post honours Mona Parsons in special Remembrance Day stamp
Canada Post is honouring Mona Parsons, the only non-military Canadian woman to be imprisoned by the German army during the second World War, with their annual Remembrance Day stamp.
Two Nigerian workers killed in generator explosion at Canada's high commission
Two Nigerian maintenance workers were killed Monday and two others injured when a diesel tank exploded at Canada's high commission in Abuja.
Canadians wait to flee Gaza Strip as border crossing reopens for approved evacuees
Canadians in the Gaza Strip who were told they might be able to get out of the besieged Palestinian territory over the weekend are instead still waiting for their chance to escape.
Threads of love: How knitters are bringing comfort to children in warzones
In a small church about an hour away from Ottawa, a community of knitters is working to keep the memory of one Canadian war veteran alive.
Canada
-
Canadian poet Rupi Kaur declines White House invitation over Gaza
Canadian poet Rupi Kaur says she's turned down an invitation from U.S. President Joe Biden's administration because she opposes his government's response to the Israel-Gaza war.
-
Canada Post honours Mona Parsons in special Remembrance Day stamp
Canada Post is honouring Mona Parsons, the only non-military Canadian woman to be imprisoned by the German army during the second World War, with their annual Remembrance Day stamp.
-
Wanted B.C. sex offender still missing after monitoring bracelet cut off
The search continues Monday for high-risk sex offender Randall Hopley, who is wanted on a Canada'-wide warrant.
-
Two men and a child are dead after falling through the ice on a Sask. lake
Three people are dead after falling through the ice on Humboldt Lake on Saturday.
-
Here's how a Canadian photographer took these astronomical photos of the northern lights
On Sunday, some Canadians were able to see a light show like no other, one that photographer Matt Melnyk was able to capture. Here's what it looked like.
-
NDP-backed Conservative motion to expand carbon tax carve-out to all home heating defeated in the House
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's non-binding motion calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to extend the carbon tax pause on home heating oil to all forms of home heating failed to pass Monday.
World
-
Judge chides Trump as ex-president testifies in civil fraud trial: 'This is not a political rally'
The judge presiding over the civil fraud trial of Donald Trump admonished him to keep his answers concise, reminding him and the courtroom that "this is not a political rally" as the former president and leading Republican president candidate began testifying in a lawsuit accusing him of dramatically inflating his net worth.
-
Aid trickles in as survivors salvage belongings from rubble in Nepal villages struck by earthquake
Survivors of an earthquake that flattened villages in Nepal's northwest mountains searched through the debris of their collapsed homes for any salvageable belongings Monday as aid trickled into the remote area.
-
Morale down, cronyism up after DeSantis takeover of Disney World government, ex-employees say
Morale and trust within the Walt Disney World government has deteriorated since allies of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took it over earlier this year, according to many employees who have departed in recent months saying the governing district has been politicized and cronyism now permeates the organization.
-
Canadian poet Rupi Kaur declines White House invitation over Gaza
Canadian poet Rupi Kaur says she's turned down an invitation from U.S. President Joe Biden's administration because she opposes his government's response to the Israel-Gaza war.
-
Ailing Pope Francis meets with European rabbis and condemns antisemitism, terrorism, war
Pope Francis met with European rabbis on Monday and decried antisemitism, war and terrorism in a written speech he declined to read, saying he wasn't feeling well.
-
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi goes on a hunger strike while imprisoned in Iran
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi began a hunger strike Monday over being blocked along with other inmates from getting medical care and to protest the country's mandatory headscarves for women, a campaign advocating for the activist said.
Politics
-
NDP-backed Conservative motion to expand carbon tax carve-out to all home heating defeated in the House
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's non-binding motion calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to extend the carbon tax pause on home heating oil to all forms of home heating failed to pass Monday.
-
Feds put $5M toward security for community groups who fear hate-motivated crimes
Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the government is spending $5 million on private security and other safety measures for community groups worried about an increase in hate-fuelled violence.
-
Premiers say Ottawa must ensure carbon pricing measures are fair to all Canadians
Canada's premiers presented a rare unified front Monday as they took turns saying Ottawa's recent changes to its carbon pricing measures were unfairly applied across the country.
Health
-
'A public health concern': Should Canadians stop turning back the clocks?
On Sunday, daylight time ended and most of Canada set their clocks back an hour to standard time, but some experts say the practice is harmful to our health and should be done away with.
-
'We will conquer cancer in our lifetime': Cancer patient finds hope in advanced precision medicine
Thanks to new advancements in precision medicine, patients with advanced-stage cancers now have a better chance than ever before at surviving, experts say.
-
Proposed class action lawsuit alleges Ozempic maker failed to disclose serious side effects
A proposed class action lawsuit alleges the makers of Ozempic failed to adequately describe potential side effects such as intense vomiting and painful gallstones.
Sci-Tech
-
Here's how a Canadian photographer took these astronomical photos of the northern lights
On Sunday, some Canadians were able to see a light show like no other, one that photographer Matt Melnyk was able to capture. Here's what it looked like.
-
Google's antitrust headaches compound with another trial, this one targeting its Play Store
Google on Monday will try to protect a lucrative piece of its internet empire at the same time it's still entangled in the biggest U.S. antitrust trial in a quarter century.
-
Sunak says agreements at UK summit tip the balance in favor of humanity in fight against AI threats
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Thursday that achievements at the first international AI Safety Summit would "tip the balance in favor of humanity" in the race to contain the risks from rapid advances in cutting-edge artificial intelligence.
Entertainment
-
Backstage with the Fugees: Pras on his hip-hop legacy as he awaits sentencing in conspiracy case
It's Sunday night, backstage ahead of the second Los Angeles show of Lauryn Hill and the Fugees' anniversary tour. It will be a few hours yet before Hill opens the concert with a solo set of "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill," 25 years after its release. The seats in the arena are slowing starting to fill.
-
'Priscilla' stars Cailee Spaeny, Jacob Elordi on trust, Sofia and souvenirs
As a child of the South, actor Cailee Spaeny grew up steeped in Graceland mythology, memorabilia and Elvis Presley tunes. Her mother loved Elvis and it wasn't unusual for a trip to that famous house in Memphis, Tennessee, to count as a family vacation.
-
'Doc' Antle of Netflix's 'Tiger King' pleads guilty to wildlife trafficking and money laundering
An exotic wildlife preserve owner who gained notoriety on the popular Netflix series "Tiger King" plead guilty Monday to animal trafficking and money laundering, the U.S. Justice Department announced.
Business
-
Ontario to make it mandatory for salaries to be disclosed in job postings
It will soon be mandatory for Ontario employers to disclose wages or a salary range on job postings.
-
Average rental prices in Canada surge to record highs in October 2023: report
Rental prices in Canada reached a new high, with an average asking price of $2,149 per month in October, according to a new report compiled by a Canadian rental listings website.
-
Rogers to lock out former Shaw technicians Monday after contract talks break down
A breakdown in contract negotiations has prompted plans by Rogers Communication Inc. to lock out nearly 300 former Shaw technicians on Monday after the union issued a 72-hour notice of workers' intent to walk off the job.
Lifestyle
-
Mind-altering ketamine becomes new pain treatment in the U.S., despite little research or regulation
As U.S. doctors scale back their use of opioid painkillers, a new option for hard-to-treat pain is taking root: ketamine, the decades-old surgical drug that is now a trendy psychedelic therapy.
-
Quebec retirees win $55M lottery jackpot on Halloween
Two Quebec retirees are $55 million richer after hitting the Lotto Max jackpot on Halloween. Jean Laroque used the money from a small previous Lotto Max win to purchase a ticket for the Oct. 31 draw from a depanneur in Coaticook. He checked his ticket online the next day and said he was shocked when he saw $55,000,000 pop up on the screen.
-
A new apple variety is now coming out of an Ontario orchard. Here's what it tastes like
Step aside, Honeycrisp. There’s a new apple in town, and it comes right from an orchard in Ontario.
Sports
-
Cody Dorman, who watched namesake horse win Breeders' Cup race, dies on trip home
Cody Dorman, the teenager who watched his namesake horse Cody's Wish win at the Breeders' Cup, has died. He was 17.
-
'I owe everything to her:' Bombers' Brady Oliveira credits success to mom Shani
When Shani Oliveira is told youngest son Brady proudly calls himself a "momma's boy," she pauses before she responds.
-
Former Canadian skating coach Richard Gauthier sentenced to 12 months for sex assault
A renowned Canadian pairs skating coach was sentenced on Monday to 12 months in jail for sexual assault and gross indecency against a teenage athlete in the 1980s.
Autos
-
Don't put that rhinestone emblem on your car's steering wheel, U.S. regulators say
U.S. regulators are warning drivers to steer clear of aftermarket decals used to embellish a car's logo on the center of its steering wheel.
-
Red Bull's Perez gets some solace at sprint race of Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix
Red Bull's Sergio Perez will start the Brazilian Grand Prix in ninth position after a poor qualifying session amid rain on Friday. But a third-place finish in Saturday's sun lit sprint race gave him a boost of six points against Hamilton's two, plus hope that it could all be different on Sunday.
-
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.