Excessive drinking killed over 3 million people in 2016: UN
About one in three deaths from alcohol were because of injuries, including car crashes and self-harm, according to the World Health Organization.
The Associated Press
Published Friday, September 21, 2018 9:25AM EDT
GENEVA -- The World Health Organization says that drinking too much alcohol killed more than 3 million people in 2016, mostly men.
The UN health agency said in a report published Friday that about 237 million men and 46 million women had alcohol problems, with the highest prevalence in Europe and the Americas. Europe has the highest global per capita alcohol consumption, even though it has already dropped by 10 per cent since 2010.
About one in three deaths from alcohol were because of injuries, including car crashes and self-harm.
The average daily consumption of alcohol by people who consume it is about two glasses of wine, a large bottle of beer or two shots of spirits. Globally, about 2.3 billion people are current drinkers.
The latest data available were from 2016.
1 in 20 deaths is a result of harmful use of #alcohol in 2016: New WHO report.— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) September 21, 2018
That's more than 3 million people each year, and most of them are men https://t.co/PtSyj1mXFn ���������������� pic.twitter.com/NZRgYFXujE
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from Health News
- B.C. seniors advocate questions why undiagnosed seniors getting antipsychotics
- Opioid deaths rising in Canada, new federal data shows
- Excessive drinking killed over 3 million people in 2016: UN
- Girl with metal in eye turned away from Nova Scotia hospital
- Vancouver co-op develops tech to help prevent ODs, especially for alone users