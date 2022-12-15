Everland brand organic coconut chocolate bark recalled over undeclared milk

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for Everland brand organic coconut chocolate bark because the candy contains milk that is not listed on the label.

The affected product was sold in 113g packages in British Columbia, Alberta and online.

The recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

The agency says further recalls may be announced as it continues a food safety investigation.

There have been no reports of any illnesses linked to the product.

Customers are being told to either throw the chocolate bark out or return it to where it was purchased.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2022.