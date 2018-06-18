Epileptic boy's case sparks U.K. review of medical pot laws
A marijuana bud is seen at a medical marijuana facility in Unity, Maine. (Robert F. Bukaty / AP)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, June 18, 2018 7:10AM EDT
LONDON -- British Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt says Britain must quickly review its policies on medical marijuana use in light of the case of a 12-year-old boy whose mother says he needs cannabis oil to prevent dangerous seizures.
British officials intervened over the weekend to allow the boy to use cannabis oil even though it is banned in Britain. His mother said his life was in danger and clinicians said it was a medical emergency.
Hunt told the BBC on Monday that he expects a review of medicinal use of cannabis to be completed with months.
Hunt said "I don't think anyone who followed that story could sensibly say that we are getting the law on this kind of thing right."
