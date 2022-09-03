Enoki mushrooms sold in B.C. recalled for possible Listeria contamination

Testing by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has led to a recall of an Enoki mushroom product in British Columbia for potential bacterial contamination.

In a notice released Wednesday, the CFIA said the product from WK Produce has been recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes, bacteria that causes the infection listeriosis.

The product was sold in B.C., the notice says, and the recall includes all units sold up to and including Aug. 31.

As of Wednesday, the CFIA said there have been no reported illnesses from eating the recalled product.

"The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products," the notice said.

"The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace."

The CFIA says food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make a person sick.

Symptoms may include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. The agency says pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are at greater risk of illness.

The CFIA says that while infected pregnant women may only have mild, flu-like symptoms, it could also lead to premature delivery, newborn infection or stillbirth. Severe cases can also result in death.

"If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your health-care provider," the CFIA said.

"Check to see if you have recalled products. Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased."