Elite athletes with genetic heart disease can safely return to play with diagnosis and treatment, early study suggests
In a new study, most elite athletes with a diagnosed genetic heart disease did not experience serious or fatal symptoms of their condition, such as sudden cardiac death. The research suggests it can be "feasible" and "safe" for athletes to continue to participate in their sport.
Among a sample of 76 elite athletes with a genetic heart disease who had competed or are still competing in either Division I university or professional sports, 73 out of the 76 did not experience a cardiac event triggered by their disease during the study period, according to researchers behind a late-breaking clinical trial presented Monday at the American College of Cardiology's Annual Scientific Session Together With the World Congress of Cardiology.
Among those elite athletes with a genetic heart disease, 40 of them -- 52 per cent -- were asymptomatic, the study abstract finds.
Over the years, researchers have become more aware of alarming reports about elite athletes experiencing heart problems, or even suddenly collapsing during games.
"For athletes with genetic heart conditions, and I would add non-athletes, the tragedies occur when we don't know of their condition," said Dr. Michael Ackerman, a genetic cardiologist at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, who was a senior author of the new research. "When we know of their condition, and we assess the risk carefully and we treat it well, these athletes and non-athletes, they can expect to live and thrive despite their condition."
The new research has not yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal, but the findings suggest that many athletes with a genetic heart disease can decide with their health care professionals on whether to continue competing in their sport and how to do so safely, instead of being automatically disqualified due to their health conditions.
"In sports, historically, we've been paternalistic and de-emphasize patient preference and risk tolerance, but we know that athletes come from all walks of life. They are intelligent and when there's scientific uncertainty, their values should be incorporated in medical decision-making," Dr. J. Sawalla Guseh, cardiologist at Massachusetts General Hospital, who was not involved in the new study, said during Monday's scientific session.
"Shared decision-making when done well can have very favorable outcomes," he said.
ATHLETES AND HEART RISKS
Elite basketball, hockey, soccer and football players, were among the 76 athletes included in the new study, conducted by researchers at Mayo Clinic and other institutions in the United States. They wrote in their study abstract that this is the first study to their knowledge describing the experience of athletes competing at the NCAA Division I level or in professional sports with a known genetic heart disease that puts them at risk of sudden cardiac death.
The athletes in the study were cleared for return-to-play at either a NCAA Division I school or at the professional level. They were studied over an average of seven years, and all had been diagnosed with a genetic heart disease in the past 20 years, being treated at either Mayo Clinic, Morristown Medical Center, Massachusetts General Hospital or Atrium Health Sports Cardiology Center.
"Only three of them had a breakthrough cardiac event, which means after they were diagnosed and treated, they were still having an event," said Katherine Martinez, an undergraduate student at Loyola University in Baltimore, who helped conduct the research as an intern in the Mayo Clinic's Windland Smith Rice Sudden Death Genomics Laboratory.
Fainting was the most common event, and one athlete received a shock with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator, or ICD. None of the athletes died.
"The majority of these athletes went on to continue their career with no events at all," Martinez said. But most of the athletes in the study -- 55 of them, or 72% -- were initially disqualified from competing by their primary provider or institution after their diagnosis. Most ultimately opted to return to play with no restrictions after undergoing comprehensive clinical evaluations and talking with their doctors.
While each sports league has its own set of rules, historically, some people diagnosed with a genetic heart disease that puts them at an increased risk for sudden cardiac death have been restricted from competitive sports, the researchers wrote in their study abstract.
"Just because you were given this diagnosis, doesn't mean that your life, your career, the future that you see for yourself is over, but taking a second opinion from an expert who knows what they're doing and is comfortable with shared decision-making is the next step," said Martinez, who worked on the new research alongside her father, Dr. Matthew Martinez, director of Atlantic Health System Sports Cardiology at Morristown Medical Center and an author of the new research.
Regarding the new study, "the take-home message is, if you have one of these findings, seek out an expert who's going to help you identify a safe exercise plan for you and determine what level you can continue to safely participate in," he said. "This is the next best step -- the next evolution -- of how we manage athletes with genetic heart disease."
'DO WE NEED TO TAKE A CLOSER LOOK?'
Leaving their sport due to a genetic heart disease can be "very destructive" for athletes who have devoted their lives to excelling in competitions, said Dr. Lior Jankelson, director of the Inherited Arrhythmia Program at NYU Langone Heart in New York, who was not involved in the new research.
Yet he added that these athletes still need to consult with their doctors and be watched closely because some genetic diseases could be more likely to cause a serious cardiac event than others.
The new study highlights that "the majority of athletes with genetic heart disease could probably -- after careful, meticulous expert risk-stratification and care strategy -- participate in sports," Jankelson said. "But at the same time, this is exactly the reason why these patients should be cared only in high-expertise genetic cardiology clinics, because there are other conditions that are genetic, that could respond very adversely to sports, and have a much higher risk profile of developing an arrhythmia during intense activity."
Separately, the NCAA Sports Science Institute notes on its website, "Though many student-athletes with heart conditions can live active lives and not experience health-related problems, sudden fatality from a heart condition remains the leading medical cause of death in college athletes."
For athletes with a genetic heart disease, their symptoms and their family history of cardiac events should be considered when determining their risks, said Dr. Jayne Morgan, a cardiologist with Piedmont Healthcare in Atlanta, who was not involved in the new research.
"Certainly, there is concern with elite athletes competing and whether or not they are being screened appropriately," Morgan said. But she added that the new research offers "some understanding" to the mental health implications for athletes with a genetic heart disease who may be required to step away from a competitive sport that they love.
"This study, I think, begins to go a long way in identifying that we may not need to pull the trigger so quickly and have athletes step away from something that they love," Morgan said.
The new study is "timely" given the recent national attention on athletes and their risk of sudden cardiac death, Dr. Deepak Bhatt, director of Mount Sinai Heart in New York City, who was not involved in the research, said in an email.
"These are some of the best data showing that the risk of return to play may not be as high as we fear," Bhatt said about the new research.
"Some caveats include that the majority of these athletes were not symptomatic and about a third had an implantable defibrillator," he added. "Any decision to return to the athletic field should be made after a careful discussion of the potential risks, including ones that are hard to quantify. Input from experts in genetic cardiology and sports cardiology can be very helpful in these cases."
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PM Trudeau to tap top-secret national security committee to investigate foreign interference amid inquiry calls
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be tapping Parliament's top-secret national security committee to conduct an investigation into allegations of foreign interference, CTV News has confirmed.
'It's beyond tragic': Family mourns B.C.'s Kiara Agnew, 23, after suspected murder in Mexico
The family of a B.C. woman who was found dead in Mexico on Friday is desperate to get her body home.
Federal justice minister plans to talk bail reform with provincial counterparts
Justice Minister David Lametti says he will discuss reforming Canada's bail system when he meets with his provincial counterparts this Friday.
Canadian twins celebrate with world record on their first birthday
Defying the odds since birth, Canadian twins Adiah Laelynn and Adrial Luka Nadarajah celebrated their first birthday after being named the world's most premature twins.
RCMP investigating leaks alleging foreign election interference
The RCMP says it has launched an investigation into violations of national security information law in connection to media leaks of Chinese foreign interference allegations.
Ottawa will pay for repairs to Navy's new Arctic ships due to expired warranty
Canadian taxpayers will foot the bill for repairs to the engines on at least two of the Royal Canadian Navy's brand-new Arctic patrol vessels because the one-year warranty on those vessels has expired.
What is 'Bare Minimum Monday'? Understanding the work culture TikTok trend
In recent years, new workplace terminology has emerged that aims to label various approaches to work-life balance and work culture. The latest addition to the lexicon – 'Bare Minimum Monday' -- is gaining traction on TikTok.
Real estate broker weighs in on class-action lawsuit against Realtor commissions
A proposed class-action lawsuit alleges that some of Canada’s largest brokerages and real-estate associations are engaged in price-fixing to inflate Realtor commissions.
Bruce Willis' wife begs paparazzi not to yell at him in the street
Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, has called on paparazzi to keep their distance and stop yelling at the "Die Hard" star when they see him in public.
Canada
-
RCMP investigating leaks alleging foreign election interference
The RCMP says it has launched an investigation into violations of national security information law in connection to media leaks of Chinese foreign interference allegations.
-
Protesters call for investigation after Palestinian students told to take off traditional scarves at Halifax school
About 50 people rallied outside the Nova Scotia education minister’s office Monday after students of Palestinian descent were allegedly told to take off cultural garments during a multicultural day at a school in Halifax last week.
-
'It's beyond tragic': Family mourns B.C.'s Kiara Agnew, 23, after suspected murder in Mexico
The family of a B.C. woman who was found dead in Mexico on Friday is desperate to get her body home.
-
15-year-old dead, another in hospital after shooting in Winnipeg
Winnipeg police say a 15-year-old male was killed in a shooting on Amherst Street in St. James early Monday morning.
-
Real estate broker weighs in on class-action lawsuit against Realtor commissions
A proposed class-action lawsuit alleges that some of Canada’s largest brokerages and real-estate associations are engaged in price-fixing to inflate Realtor commissions.
-
Ottawa woman, man charged in 2021 death of infant boy
An Ottawa woman and a man have been charged in the death of a seven-week-old infant a year and a half ago.
World
-
Murdaugh testimony only confirmed his guilt, jurors say
Alex Murdaugh didn't help his defence when he took the stand at his trial for the murder of his wife and son, three jurors said on Monday.
-
Wreckage cleared, days after deadly Greek rail disaster
Recovery crews in northern Greece cleared the final sections of wreckage from a deadly train collision off the tracks on Monday, as protests and political fallout from the country's worst ever rail disaster continued.
-
Russia urges restraint after shootout near Nagorno-Karabakh
Russia said Monday that its forces helped end a deadly weekend clash between Azerbaijani soldiers and the police of Nagorno-Karabakh, urging all parties to show restraint.
-
European police, FBI bust international cybercrime gang
German police said Monday they have disrupted a ransomware cybercrime gang tied to Russia that has been blackmailing large companies and institutions for years, raking in millions of euros.
-
State police identify woman killed during severe turbulence
The National Transportation Safety Board continues to investigate after a passenger on a business jet died from severe turbulence on Friday.
-
Dozens, including 1 Canadian, face terrorism charges in Atlanta police protest
More than 20 people, including one person from Canada, faced U.S. domestic terrorism charges Monday after dozens of young men in black masks attacked the site of a police training centre under construction in a wooded area outside Atlanta where one protester was killed in January.
Politics
-
PM Trudeau to tap top-secret national security committee to investigate foreign interference amid inquiry calls
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be tapping Parliament's top-secret national security committee to conduct an investigation into allegations of foreign interference, CTV News has confirmed.
-
RCMP investigating leaks alleging foreign election interference
The RCMP says it has launched an investigation into violations of national security information law in connection to media leaks of Chinese foreign interference allegations.
-
Three Conservative MPs who met with far-right German politician will stay in caucus
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Monday he has no plans to remove from his caucus three members of Parliament who recently met with a German politician from a far-right party.
Health
-
Retired NFL players with concussion symptoms showed worse cognitive function long after career, study finds
A new study has found that NFL players who experienced concussion symptoms during their years on field showed reduced cognitive function long after retiring.
-
How common is transgender treatment regret, detransitioning?
In updated treatment guidelines issued last year, the World Professional Association for Transgender Health said evidence of later transition regret is scant, but that patients should be told about the possibility during psychological counseling.
-
AI model can detect Alzheimer’s disease with over 90 per cent accuracy, new research finds
A new study from U.S. researchers has revealed a way to leverage artificial intelligence to detect Alzheimer's more easily.
Sci-Tech
-
Twitter glitches as links, images fail to load
Twitter experienced a bevy of glitches for over an hour Monday as links stopped working, some users were unable to log in and images were not loading for others.
-
Style change in classic paintings showed 'atmospheric reality' of Industrial Revolution pollution: study
A new study suggests classic paintings by renowned artists J.M.W. Turner and Claude Monet may have been influenced by air pollution during the Industrial Revolution.
-
How a group of digital activists are helping earthquake survivors in Turkiye and Syria find shelter
Five digital activists have created a website to help provide shelter to survivors of the earthquake in Syria and Turkiye that left millions homeless amid freezing winter temperatures.
Entertainment
-
'Dilbert,' Scott Adams draw ire from fellow cartoonists
Cartoonists are pushing back against racist remarks made by "Dilbert" creator Scott Adams, with one artist even using his own strip this week to lampoon the disgraced cartoon now dropped by newspapers nationwide.
-
Bruce Willis' wife begs paparazzi not to yell at him in the street
Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, has called on paparazzi to keep their distance and stop yelling at the "Die Hard" star when they see him in public.
-
1 dead, 9 hurt in stampede at GloRilla concert in New York
Unfounded fears of gunfire at a rap concert in Rochester, New York, sent a crowd rushing toward the exits in a stampede that killed one person and left two others fighting for their lives, authorities said.
Business
-
Malls could turn empty Nordstrom stores into residential units, says one expert
A retail expert says Canadian mall operators looking to fill spaces left behind after Nordstrom Inc. stores depart this year could cash in on the country's strong demand for residential housing.
-
EU head says Canada should focus on exporting clean hydrogen ahead of Ontario visit
Canada should focus on exporting clean hydrogen to Europe as the continent shifts its fuel sources away from Russia, the head of the European Union said ahead of her visit to Canada.
-
European police, FBI bust international cybercrime gang
German police said Monday they have disrupted a ransomware cybercrime gang tied to Russia that has been blackmailing large companies and institutions for years, raking in millions of euros.
Lifestyle
-
Toblerone can no longer claim to be Swiss-made
Toblerone bars, sold in over 100 countries, can no longer be called Swiss chocolate because the brand's U.S. owner is moving some production out of Switzerland.
-
Self-taught chefs win coveted stars from Michelin Guide
Michelin's 2023 awards for French chefs put the accent on the regions of France, not Paris. The only chef to walk away with three stars -- the highest award, reserved for gastronomic luminaries -- was Alexandre Couillon for his creations at La Marine, his restaurant on the tip of the Ile de Noirmoutier on the Atlantic Ocean.
-
U.S. court says French, Swiss groups cannot restrict 'gruyere' cheese label
The name 'gruyere' can be used to label cheeses from outside of the Gruyère region of Switzerland and France, a U.S. appeals court said on Friday, in a victory for U.S. dairy groups and others.
Sports
-
Company behind Sporting Life and Golf Town set to launch new Team Town Sports store
Canadian retailer Sporting Life Group is launching a new chain of big box stores that will cater to players of team sports of all ages and genders.
-
Ukrainian tennis player snubs Russian opponent after winning tournament
Marta Kostyuk won her first career WTA title at age 20 by beating Varvara Gracheva 6-3, 7-5 in the ATX Open final on Sunday, then dedicated the victory to her home country of Ukraine.
-
'Ripple effects:' Yellowknife sporting clubs on time out during labour dispute
Some sporting clubs in the Northwest Territories capital are on the sidelines as a labour dispute between the city and its unionized employees nears the end of its fourth week.
Autos
-
Drivers strike over plan to remove aging Philippine jeepneys
Philippine transport groups launched a nationwide strike Monday to protest a government program drivers fear would phase out traditional jeepneys, which have become a cultural icon, and other aging public transport vehicles.
-
Verstappen wins again, Alonso reminds everyone of his talent
Max Verstappen cruised to the win Sunday as he opened his defence of his back-to-back world championships. His dominance put all the focus on the rest of the field and it was Fernando Alonso who stole the show with his first podium in 26 races -- a performance that came 13 years after he won in Bahrain with Ferrari.
-
Ford to raise production as U.S. auto sales start to recover
Ford will increase production of six models this year, half of them electric, as the company and the auto industry start to rebound from sluggish U.S. sales in 2022.