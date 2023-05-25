Eccles step stool and The Good and the Beautiful Math 1 and Math 3 boxes recalled by Health Canada

Health Canada has recalled Eccles step stools due to a fall hazard and The Good and the Beautiful Math 1 and Math 3 boxes with metallic whiteboards due to a laceration hazard.

The affected Eccles step stools are height-adjustable with a universal product code of 752771822557 and a Wayfair model number of w005218634. The step stool is made of bamboo and is sold in white, brown, and wood colours.

According to the health agency, the platform board of the step stool has the potential to crack while in use, presenting a fall hazard.

The affected product was manufactured in China and 127 of them were sold in Canada from April 2021 to March 2023, Health Canada said in the notice issued on Thursday.

As of May 10, 2023, the company has received one report of an incident in Canada and one report of an injury.

The health agency asks consumers to immediately stop using the step stool and contact Longquan Chuanghui Household Products Co., LTD for a replacement or full refund.

The recalled The Good and the Beautiful boxes include lids with attached metallic whiteboards labelled Math 1 or Math 3. These labels can be found on the lids, bottom, left side and right side of the boxes.

Health Canada says the whiteboard attached to the boxes may become detached, potentially exposing sharp edges and creating a laceration hazard. However, as of May 17, 2023, no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada have been recorded by the company.

The health agency says 1,820 units of the boxes were sold in Canada from August 2021 to November 2022.

In the United States, the company has received four reports of the whiteboards detaching from the boxes and causing minor lacerations.

Health Canada is urging consumers to take immediate action by throwing the boxes out and contacting The Good and the Beautiful. Consumers can contact the company directly to receive a free non-metallic replacement.

