Ebola increasing in Congo due to 'security challenges': UN
A Wednesday, May 24, 2017 file photo showing Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), answering questions from journalists at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, March 22, 2019 6:54AM EDT
LONDON -- The World Health Organization says Ebola has spiked in Congo in recent days because of "increased security challenges," a week after its director-general predicted the outbreak might be contained within six months.
The UN health agency said late Thursday the recent attacks on Ebola clinics slowed response efforts for days. Congolese officials reported dozens of new suspected and confirmed cases in recent days. Last week, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared that Ebola was "contracting."
Doctors Without Borders has said that conditions at the outbreak's epicenter are "toxic" and that international responders have failed to convince local communities to accept their help.
WHO acknowledged that many people with Ebola are refusing to seek care at health centres and are dying at home, increasing the chances of the virus' spread.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from Health News
- Canadian robot 'Calmer' helps relieve pain in premature babies
- Chief medical officer issues furanyl-fentanyl warning after New Brunswick death
- Ebola increasing in Congo due to 'security challenges': UN
- Family shocked by $46K price tag after child's emergency surgery in Mexico
- Janes brand chicken nuggets recalled over possible salmonella contamination