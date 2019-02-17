Eat Smart brand Sweet Kale Salad Bags recalled for possible Listeria contamination
Eat Smart: Sweet Kale Vegetable Salad 340 G (12oz.) Bag Kits are being recalled for possible Listeria contamination. (CFIA)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Sunday, February 17, 2019 11:47PM EST
Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a food recall for Eat Smart brand Sweet Kale Vegetable Salad Bag Kits.
The agency says the products may be unsafe due to possible Listeria contamination.
The affected products were sold in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario and possibly in other parts of the country.
Products sold up to and including Feb. 17, 2019 may contain the harmful bacteria.
Consumers who bought the salad bag kits are advised to throw them out or return them to the store where they were purchased.
The CFIA says there have been no reports of illness linked to the products.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from Health News
- Women more likely to experience bad outcomes from aortic surgery: study
- Measles 'outbreak' in Vancouver with 9 cases; most linked to French school
- Ottawa Hospital installs 'black box' tech to record surgeries
- Death of Canadian sickened in Thailand inspires daughter's vaccine crusade
- WHO warns of 'backsliding' in measles fight as cases soar