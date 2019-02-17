

CTVNews.ca Staff





Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a food recall for Eat Smart brand Sweet Kale Vegetable Salad Bag Kits.

The agency says the products may be unsafe due to possible Listeria contamination.

The affected products were sold in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario and possibly in other parts of the country.

Products sold up to and including Feb. 17, 2019 may contain the harmful bacteria.

Consumers who bought the salad bag kits are advised to throw them out or return them to the store where they were purchased.

The CFIA says there have been no reports of illness linked to the products.