Health

    • E. coli outbreak linked to organic carrots leaves 1 dead and dozens sickened across the U.S.

    Customers who have recalled carrots in their homes are being advised to throw them out and disinfect surfaces they may have touched. (Brook Joyner/CNN via CNN Newsource) Customers who have recalled carrots in their homes are being advised to throw them out and disinfect surfaces they may have touched. (Brook Joyner/CNN via CNN Newsource)
    Share

    The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating an E. coli outbreak in at least 18 states linked to some organic carrots, which has led to at least one death.

    At least 39 cases of E. coli have been linked to the carrots since early September, leading to 15 hospitalizations and one death, according to the CDC.

    The reported E. coli cases are connected to multiples sizes and brands of bagged organic baby and whole carrots recalled Saturday by Grimmway Farms, a carrot producer headquartered in Bakersfield, California.

    The recalled carrots are likely no longer sold in stores but may still be in people’s homes, Grimmway Farms warned. People who have recalled carrots should throw them out or return them to the store and clean surfaces they have touched, the CDC advised.

    The recall includes baby organic carrots with best-if-used-by dates ranging from September 11 to November 12 and whole organic carrots available in stores from about Aug. 14 to Oct. 23.

    The products were sold under multiple brand names, including Grimmway Farms, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s, Wegmans, Good & Gather and more, according to the recall notice.

    The reported illnesses may not capture the full scope of the outbreak, because it can take up to four weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak, and many infected people recover without medical care and are never actually tested for E. coli, according to the CDC.

    Most people infected with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli, the strain linked to the recalled carrots, usually start experiencing symptoms about three to four days after consuming the bacteria and recover without treatment after five to seven days, according to the agency.

    Children younger than five, adults ages 65 and older and those with weakened immune systems are at an increased risk for infection, the CDC says.

    Customers should call a health-care provider if they develop severe E. coli symptoms, including diarrhea, fever, vomiting and dizziness, the agency advises.

    Grimmway Farms says its food and safety team is now working with suppliers and health authorities to respond to the outbreak.

    “We take our role in ensuring the safety and quality of our products seriously,” said Grimmway Farms President and CEO Jeff Huckaby said in a statement. “The health of our customers and the integrity of our products are our highest priorities, and we are conducting a thorough review of our growing, harvest, and processing practices.”

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Dwayne Johnson's US$200 million+ Christmas pic opens to US$34.1 million

    Moviegoers were not exactly feeling the Christmas spirit this weekend, or at least what 'Red One' was offering. The big budget, star-driven action comedy with Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans sold US$34.1 million in tickets in its first weekend in theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. It easily topped a box office populated mostly by holdovers.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News