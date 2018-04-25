E. coli outbreak linked to Alberta meat shop; 1 dead, 35 sickened
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 25, 2018 7:39PM EDT
EDMONTON - Investigators have linked an E. coli outbreak that has sickened 36 people, including a person who likely died from the bacteria, to pork products from a meat shop south of Edmonton.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall warning for pork products sold and distributed by the Meat Shop at Pine Haven between Feb. 19 and April 24.
Alberta Health Services says there is a link between between the E. coli cases and meat from the business.
It warns eating these products is a health risk.
Both agencies say people should throw the meat away or return it for a refund.
Last week, Alberta Health Services said 21 of the lab-confirmed cases were linked to Mama Nita's Binalot restaurant in Edmonton.
