

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON - Investigators have linked an E. coli outbreak that has sickened 36 people, including a person who likely died from the bacteria, to pork products from a meat shop south of Edmonton.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall warning for pork products sold and distributed by the Meat Shop at Pine Haven between Feb. 19 and April 24.

Alberta Health Services says there is a link between between the E. coli cases and meat from the business.

It warns eating these products is a health risk.

Both agencies say people should throw the meat away or return it for a refund.

Last week, Alberta Health Services said 21 of the lab-confirmed cases were linked to Mama Nita's Binalot restaurant in Edmonton.