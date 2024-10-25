E. coli infections tied to McDonald's burgers rise to 75, U.S. FDA says

BREAKING Ottawa police deem death of a woman in south end park a femicide
A Montreal man is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the stabbing death of a woman at a park in Ottawa’s south end on Thursday.
The number of people infected by the E. coli outbreak tied to McDonald's Quarter Pounder hamburgers increased to 75 from 49, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday.
Of the 61, on whom information was available, the health regulator said 22 persons have been hospitalized. Two of them have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious condition that can cause kidney failure.
The E. coli O157:H7 strain that has caused the death of one person is said to cause "very serious disease," especially for the elderly, children and people who are immunocompromised.
The world's largest burger chain temporarily paused serving the Quarter Pounder in a fifth of its 14,000 U.S. restaurants that were impacted, the company had said on Wednesday.
Slivered onions used in the Quarter Pounder was the likely source of the outbreak and it was supplied by a single supplier that serves three distribution centers, initial findings of the FDA as well as the company showed.
Taylor Farms was the supplier for the affected locations and McDonald's has initiated a voluntary recall, the company and the agency said. The supplier also recalled several batches of yellow onions produced in a Colorado facility.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said late on Wednesday even though onions are the likely suspects, one of its state partners is testing samples of the beef used in the burger for E. coli.
As of Oct.24, the outbreak has affected Colorado, Kansas, Utah, Wyoming, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oregan, Wisconsin, Washington and Michigan. Colorado reported 26 infections.
Due to the product actions taken by McDonald's and Taylor Farms, the risk to the public is very low, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday.
Other major U.S. fast food chains such as Taco Bell owner Yum and Restaurant Brands unit Burger King were pulling fresh onions out of their menu items. These restaurant chains also source from Taylor Farms.
Shares of McDonald's were down 2 per cent in mid-day trading.
"We continue to believe that more infections are possible in the near term, and the greatest risk to investor, is the continuous negative news cycle," BTIG analyst Peter Saleh said.
(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Arun Koyyur)
A Montreal man is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the stabbing death of a woman at a park in Ottawa’s south end on Thursday.
Ontario will not allow international students in medical schools beginning in the fall of 2026, and will also cover tuition for more than 1,000 students who commit to becoming a family doctor in Ontario, Premier Doug Ford said Friday.
Archeologists have uncovered a tiny house in Pompeii that is filled with elaborate – and sometimes erotic – frescoes, further revealing the ornate way in which Romans decorated their homes.
Understanding the common symptoms of a cold or flu can help you make an informed choice about treatment. Here’s what to know about each illnesses’ symptoms and when it’s time for a doctor visit.
A Florida mother has sued artificial intelligence chatbot startup Character.AI, accusing it of causing her 14-year-old son's suicide in February and saying he became addicted to the company's service and deeply attached to a chatbot it created.
An Ontario police force has been accused of letting a deputy chief off the hook for speeding tickets. The results of an investigation into the allegations have not been provided, despite repeated requests for details.
The federal government allowed 30-year mortgage amortizations for first-time homebuyers purchasing new builds in August, and the new rules are set to expand in December to everyone looking to buy a newly-constructed home.
A Quebec mother of six, once detained in northeast Syria, has died while waiting for repatriation. The Canadian woman was known only by her initials F.J.
Researchers have connected the identity of skeletal remains found in a well at Norway’s Sverresborg castle to a passage in a centuries-old Norse text.
A Montreal man is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the stabbing death of a woman at a park in Ottawa’s south end on Thursday.
The GoFundMe page for the family of an employee found dead at a Halifax Walmart last weekend has paused donations after almost $200,000 was raised in roughly 24 hours.
An infant has died and a woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were pulled from a burning home in the city's west end overnight.
Quebec Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant said he was 'sick to his stomach' at the revelations about sexual abuse at a youth rehabilitation centre in Riviere-des-Prairies.
Five years after a 16-year-old boy was intentionally struck by a vehicle in East York and left for dead, police say they are still searching for the driver and pleading for the passenger to speak to investigators.
An unusual item was found parked at the bottom of the historic Rideau Canal as Parks Canada drained the water this week – electric scooters.
Israeli strikes on residential areas in southern Gaza killed 38 people on Friday, Palestinian health officials said, including 13 children from the same extended family.
As the International Criminal Court's top prosecutor sought war crimes charges this year against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over actions in Gaza, he was engulfed in a very different personal crisis playing out behind the scenes.
Tropical Storm Trami blew away from the northwestern Philippines on Friday, leaving at least 82 people dead in landslides and extensive flooding that forced authorities to scramble for more rescue boats to save thousands of terrified people, who were trapped, some on their roofs.
North Korean troops are poised to be deployed by Russia on the battlefield in Ukraine as early as this weekend, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed Friday.
Seven people have been charged in connection with cyberbullying targeting Thomas Jolly, the artistic mastermind behind the Paris Olympics' opening and closing ceremonies, French authorities announced Friday.
The owner and manager of the cargo ship that caused the deadly Baltimore bridge collapse have agreed to pay more than US$102 million in cleanup costs to settle a lawsuit brought by the Justice Department, officials said Thursday.
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says Canada strongly condemns a new surge in gang violence in Haiti.
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says Canada's long-held consensus on immigration is under threat, but has not disappeared.
A Quebec mother of six, once detained in northeast Syria, has died while waiting for repatriation. The Canadian woman was known only by her initials F.J.
The number of people infected by the E. coli outbreak tied to McDonald's Quarter Pounder hamburgers increased to 75 from 49, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday.
Understanding the common symptoms of a cold or flu can help you make an informed choice about treatment. Here’s what to know about each illnesses’ symptoms and when it’s time for a doctor visit.
Ontario will not allow international students in medical schools beginning in the fall of 2026, and will also cover tuition for more than 1,000 students who commit to becoming a family doctor in Ontario, Premier Doug Ford said Friday.
Most people have accumulated a pile of data -- selfies, emails, videos and more -- on their social media and digital accounts over their lifetimes. What happens to it when we die?
A Florida mother has sued artificial intelligence chatbot startup Character.AI, accusing it of causing her 14-year-old son's suicide in February and saying he became addicted to the company's service and deeply attached to a chatbot it created.
Researchers have connected the identity of skeletal remains found in a well at Norway’s Sverresborg castle to a passage in a centuries-old Norse text.
A New Mexico judge has upheld her decision to dismiss an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of a Western movie.
Jack Jones, a Grammy-winning crooner known for 'The Love Boat' television show theme song, has died. He was 86.
A new organization that aims to help people struggling with addiction officially launched in Ottawa Thursday, named after the late Matthew Perry.
Natural gas producers in Western Canada have white-knuckled it through months of depressed prices, with the expectation that their fortunes will improve when LNG Canada comes online in the middle of next year.
Iceland’s economy is outperforming most European peers after the nationwide introduction of a shorter working week with no loss in pay, according to research released Friday.
It's a dream for many Canadians, trying to save up enough money for a down payment on their very first home. That was also the dream for the Esmeralda family, a family of five with two dogs who currently live in a Scarborough apartment building.
Archeologists have uncovered a tiny house in Pompeii that is filled with elaborate – and sometimes erotic – frescoes, further revealing the ornate way in which Romans decorated their homes.
In early 2018, Amanda and Sunil started chatting, messaging back and forth on Instagram, introducing themselves and talking a little about their lives. Fast forward to August 2018, the couple got engaged on vacation in Thailand and a year later, after Amanda moved to India, got married.
A Toronto man who only recently checked a Lotto 6/49 lottery ticket he bought back in June is now $2.5 million richer.
A Sherpa teenager who's won mountaineering celebrity as the youngest person ever to summit the world's 14 highest peaks called for Sherpas to be recognized as athletes and expedition leaders as well as porters and guides.
Nikolaj Ehlers scored the winning goal 1:26 into overtime, and the Winnipeg Jets remained unbeaten this season with a 4-3 win over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night.
Broadway vs. Hollywood has produced the starriest Series in decades, if not ever.
A town in southern Alberta will be one of the first to let golf carts be driven on select roads as part of a provincial pilot program.
An increased risk of fire has prompted the recall of thousands of Honda hybrid vehicles in Canada.
A senior executive for Volkswagen in China has been deported for allegedly using cocaine and marijuana while on vacation in Thailand, according to Chinese authorities and German media reports.
A new resident at a Manitoba animal rescue has waddled her way into people's hearts.
Hundreds of people ran to the music of German composer and pianist Beethoven Wednesday night in a unique race in Halifax.
He is a familiar face to residents of a neighbourhood just west of Roncesvalles Avenue.
A meteor lit up our region's sky last night – with a large fireball shooting across the horizon over Lake Erie at around 7:00 p.m.
Residents of Ottawa's Rideauview neighbourhood say an aggressive wild turkey has become a problem.
A man who lost his life while trying to rescue people from floodwaters, and a 13-year-old boy who saved his family from a dog attack, are among the Nova Scotians who received a medal for bravery Tuesday.
A newly minted Winnipegger is hoping a world record attempt will help bring awareness for the need for more pump track facilities in the city.
A Springfield, Ont. man is being hailed a 'hero' after running into his burning home to save his two infant children.
Hortense Anglin was the oldest graduate to make her way across the platform at York University's Fall Convocation ceremony this week. At the age of 87, she graduated with an Honours degree in Religious Studies.
A New Westminster, B.C., man has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography in what police say is becoming a more common and resource-intensive kind of investigation with the rise of AI-generated images.
Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for Metro Vancouver and much of Vancouver Island as a storm system is expected to ravage British Columbia's south coast.
An evacuation order for six properties in the hard-hit North Vancouver neighbourhood of Deep Cove has been lifted, the district says.
An infant has died and a woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were pulled from a burning home in the city's west end overnight.
Five years after a 16-year-old boy was intentionally struck by a vehicle in East York and left for dead, police say they are still searching for the driver and pleading for the passenger to speak to investigators.
Ontario will not allow international students in medical schools beginning in the fall of 2026, and will also cover tuition for more than 1,000 students who commit to becoming a family doctor in Ontario, Premier Doug Ford said Friday.
The Alberta legislature is set to reconvene on Monday and the Danielle Smith government will be providing more details about its plans for the session.
A new survey focused on the concerns of Calgarians says residents are mainly concerned about the quality of roads and amount of traffic in the city.
An animal rights group is calling on the Calgary Humane Society and Canada Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to launch investigations into a semi-truck crash in Calgary on Tuesday that left 17 cows dead.
A Montreal man is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the stabbing death of a woman at a park in Ottawa’s south end on Thursday.
An unusual item was found parked at the bottom of the historic Rideau Canal as Parks Canada drained the water this week – electric scooters.
The Ottawa Police Service says 17 vehicles have been taken out of service during the execution of a safety blitz this week in the capital.
Quebec Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant said he was 'sick to his stomach' at the revelations about sexual abuse at a youth rehabilitation centre in Riviere-des-Prairies.
A man and a woman are dead after a house fire west of the Island of Montreal in the municipality of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield.
Montreal police say four teenagers suffered stab wounds after an altercation near John F. Kennedy High School in the Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension borough.
A former Alberta teacher has been sentenced to 4 years for sexually abusing a student.
A pair of struggling teams desperate to change their fortunes will hit the ice when the Edmonton Oilers play host to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.
People looking for extra help to remove snow around their homes can now apply for assistance from the city this winter.
The GoFundMe page for the family of an employee found dead at a Halifax Walmart last weekend has paused donations after almost $200,000 was raised in roughly 24 hours.
Gas prices dropped slightly in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick overnight, while there was no change on Prince Edward Island for the second week in a row.
The Halifax Regional Municipality will soon be home to three new schools that will replace aging infrastructure and meet the new demands of the communities.
The U.S. presidential election between Vice-President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump is attracting interest north of the border.
The Manitoba man who brutally murdered his partner and two young children stood in court, voice wavering, and apologized for his actions that ended the lives of three people he said he loved very much.
Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after an RCMP officer shot a suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle and tried to carjack another vehicle.
The Saskatchewan Party’s planned marshals service was under the spotlight Thursday, as the NDP revealed the government paid over $40,000 for fewer than 100 hats for the new officers' uniforms.
Saskatchewan's two major political parties promised Thursday to work with federal partners on finding the best deal for addressing homelessness if they win Monday's provincial election.
A man is dead and two other people were injured in a two vehicle collision north of Regina on Wednesday evening.
People in the Weber Street East and Madison Avenue North area of Kitchener may need to find an alternate route this morning as police investigate a stabbing.
Fire crews responded to a house fire in St. Clements Thursday night.
A Kitchener man has been charged with arson after playground equipment was set on fire earlier this week.
A former tire recycling company in Saskatoon is announcing additional layoffs months after a dispute with the provincial government.
Saskatchewan's two major political parties promised Thursday to work with federal partners on finding the best deal for addressing homelessness if they win Monday's provincial election.
The Saskatchewan RCMP is calling off its dangerous persons alert after two people were arrested in the Tobin Lake area Thursday afternoon.
Two people – one from Timmins, the other from Kapuskasing -- have been fined more than $7,000 for camping violations, including empty septic tanks directly onto the ground.
The president and CEO of the Ontario Chamber of Commerce says that while there is a lot of concern around the provincial economy, northern business owners are the most confident about the current opportunity and growth.
Ontario will not allow international students in medical schools beginning in the fall of 2026, and will also cover tuition for more than 1,000 students who commit to becoming a family doctor in Ontario, Premier Doug Ford said Friday.
The 18th annual Dreamcatcher Foundation Gala honoured trailblazing Indigenous leaders with an awards ceremony Thursday night in Caledonia, Ont.
Around 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, emergency services were called to the 700 block of Exeter Road after getting a 911 call about an unresponsive man.
Ther use of a search warrant on Walpole Island First Nation has netted over $500,000 in drugs. On Oct. 18, several agencies including Lambton OPP and Walpole Island Police Service responded to an address on Union Hal Road.
As Barrie faces a housing shortfall, builders are looking to the skies, developing condo towers, including one that stands out unlike anything the city has ever seen.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford blasted a recent vote by County of Simcoe council to instill pay increases for councillors during an unrelated news conference Friday morning.
OPP executed a search warrant at a Midland home address.
The Windsor Police Service is investigating a suspicious death in south-central Windsor.
With Halloween just around the corner, there are plenty of spooktacular events in Windsor-Essex this weekend.
Member of Parliament for Windsor West, Brian Masse, stood in parliament today, saying the government is ignoring Windsorites by allowing the upcoming Ambassador Bridge deal to continue.
Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for Metro Vancouver and much of Vancouver Island as a storm system is expected to ravage British Columbia's south coast.
A New Westminster, B.C., man has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography in what police say is becoming a more common and resource-intensive kind of investigation with the rise of AI-generated images.
Nearly a week after the big night, there's still not a declared winner in the B.C. election.
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
The Municipality of Crowsnest Pass deserves a better shot at becoming a significant tourism hub than the UCP government is giving it, an NDP shadow minister said as the southwestern Alberta community gears up for a coal mining plebiscite.
A three-game road trip across the prairies got off on a sour note Wednesday night as the Medicine Hat Tigers defeated the Calgary Hitmen 4-2.
A town in southern Alberta will be one of the first to let golf carts be driven on select roads as part of a provincial pilot program.
A 44-year-old suspect has been charged after police in Sault Ste. Marie spotted a vehicle running in a parking lot Thursday night.
Two Americans who veered into the Canadian side of Lake Huron and caught fish during the National Walleye Tour last year have been fined by an Ontario court.
The president and CEO of the Ontario Chamber of Commerce says that while there is a lot of concern around the provincial economy, northern business owners are the most confident about the current opportunity and growth.
Investigators found the remains of a 77-year-old American man on Wednesday at the scene of a fire that destroyed a hotel in western Newfoundland earlier on the weekend.
Police in western Newfoundland say a 77-year-old man visiting the province from Kansas is missing after a fire at a hotel in Deer Lake, N.L.
At 2 p.m. on Thursday, the scene at the Lions Club in Clarenville, N.L., rivalled any rowdy St. John's bar that thumps with music late on a weekend night.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.