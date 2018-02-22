

The Associated Press





THE HAGUE, Netherlands - Dutch prosecutors are set to announce whether they will open a criminal investigation into four major tobacco companies on charges including attempted murder or manslaughter.

Amsterdam lawyer Benedicte Ficq filed a criminal complaint in 2016 seeking a prosecution. Hospitals, doctors and other groups have since joined the call.

Prosecutors in Amsterdam are expected to announce Thursday whether they will proceed with an investigation.

Ficq has called for the prosecution of Phillip Morris, British American Tobacco, Japan Tobacco International and Imperial Tobacco Benelux.

The Dutch association of cigarette and tobacco makers has labeled the call for prosecution a publicity stunt and says it is confident that “the sale of a legal, heavily regulated product is not a crime in the Netherlands.”