Dutch doctor dies of lassa fever on trip to Sierra Leone
File photo. (CTV)
Published Sunday, November 24, 2019 7:55AM EST
THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- The Dutch government says that a doctor who contracted lassa fever while working in Sierra Leone has died.
Health Minister Bruno Bruins said in a letter to Parliament Sunday that the doctor died Saturday. He was being treated for the hemorrhagic fever in an isolation ward at a university hospital in Leiden.
Bruins said a second Dutch doctor who was working in Sierra Leone also has contracted lassa fever and been flown home and taken to a special hospital in the central city of Utrecht.
The lassa cases are the first in the Netherlands since 2000.
There is no vaccine for the disease, which is transmitted through the bodily fluids of sick people. Humans also can contract the disease by coming into contact with food contaminated by rat excrement.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from Health News
- Dutch doctor dies of lassa fever on trip to Sierra Leone
- Twitter hashtag PatientsAreNotFaking explodes after viral video
- Bonduelle salads recalled due to possible E. coli contamination
- N.B. hospital diverting ambulances due to overcrowding, staff shortages
- Four in five adolescents don't exercise enough, blame screen time: WHO