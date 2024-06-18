Dr. Anthony Fauci says empathy motivated his medical career but an old phrase cnn from high school kept him going

Justin Timberlake arrested and in custody in New York for allegedly driving while intoxicated
Justin Timberlake was arraigned on one count of driving while intoxicated and released from police custody in New York, according to his attorney.
“Don’t let the bastards wear you down.”
That phrase, instilled in Dr. Anthony Fauci when he was a student at the Jesuit-run Regis High School in New York City, might as well be the motto of his professional life.
Even though he chose a career centred in science, medicine and public health, controversy has always had a way of finding him. By being willing to examine his own positions, he often found a way to turn a brewing storm into something constructive.
Fauci chronicles many such moments in his new memoir, “On Call: A Doctor’s Journey in Public Service.”
Fauci had already been in the public eye as the long-time director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the U.S. National Institute of Health, but he became a veritable household name at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, which was charged with monitoring and mitigating the spread of the virus.
Fauci spoke frequently to the worried and bewildered American public at government news conferences, giving status updates and offering guidance on such topics as face masks, social distancing, school closures, hospitalization rates and, eventually, vaccines. Many credit him with helping the country navigate the uncharted waters of the coronavirus crisis with his medical expertise, calm demeanour and signature Brooklyn-tinged gravelly voice.
At the same time, Fauci was navigating his own political headwinds – some from his boss, former President Donald Trump, who tried to play down the threat of SARS-CoV-2 even as he initiated Operation Warp Speed, the $10 billion-plus public-private partnership focused on rapidly developing vaccines as well as therapeutics.
Plus, many coronavirus deniers, conspiracy theorists and antivaxxers blamed Fauci personally for struggles with school closures, mask mandates and vaccine recommendations. Even now, Fauci recently testified, he still faces death threats.
The pandemic was not the first time Fauci found himself in the centre of a political and medical maelstrom. He was in the hot seat during the HIV/AIDS crisis of the 1980s, when his agency spearheaded the effort to fight the widening epidemic. HIV/AIDS activists called him and the entire medical establishment out for not doing enough or moving quickly enough to help people infected with the virus.
Yet throughout his career, Fauci seems to have taken public criticism in stride and used it, even, to build something better. It was an attitude he learned in childhood.
“The Jesuit priests, when you thought that all of a sudden the whole world was pounding on you, they would say ‘Illegitimi non carborundum,’ which means ‘don’t let the bastards wear you down,’ which … lately, that is a very relevant and appropriate saying,” Fauci told CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta.
“They don’t get me down to the point of interfering with what my work is, but it does wear and tear on you,” he added.
Fauci recently sat down for a conversation with Gupta — one of the many they have shared over the years — to discuss his life’s work and his legacy. These excerpts have been edited lightly for length and clarity. (Listen to more of the conversation on the podcast “Chasing Life with Dr. Sanjay Gupta” here.)
Dr. Sanjay Gupta: I want to talk about the 54 years of public service — almost 40 years, as you say, as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Go back to June 5, 1981. That was a date you really talked a lot about in the book. What’s the significance of that?
Dr. Anthony Fauci: I was in my office in the clinical center at the NIH, and I read the June 5 [issue of the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, which described five cases of Pneumocystis carinii pneumonia among five gay men in L.A.] and I looked at it and I said, “Gosh, what a curiosity.” This is strange that they’re all gay men — but maybe there was talk about using poppers or drugs to enhance your sexual experience that maybe somehow had the collateral effect of suppressing their immune system.
But it bothered me. Boy, you really have got to suppress the immune system a lot to get pneumocystis [a serious lung infection caused by a common fungus]. … So I put it aside, saying “it’s probably a fluke, and it’s just going to disappear.”
The real transforming thing came one month later, in July of 1981, when the second MMWR came; this time, 26 — curiously — all young, otherwise healthy gay men, not only from L.A. but from San Francisco and New York City, who presented not only with pneumocystis but with Kaposi’s sarcoma and multiple other opportunistic infections.
I can say — retrospectively, when you try to evaluate the different landmarks in your life, in your career — reading that MMWR totally transformed my professional career because I made the decision right there, even though I had a very successful career up to that point … I said, “this is a brand new disease. And even though I don’t know what it is, there’s no doubt it’s an infection. … And it seems to be destroying the immune system.” And here I am: boards in internal medicine, boards in infectious diseases, boards in clinical immunology. I said, “If there’s one disease that I have to study, is this disease.”
Gupta: I don’t think many people who sort of know you from COVID realize that in many ways, you went through some of these same challenges before with HIV/AIDS. Not just new disease, trying to find new therapeutics, but the activists. What was that part of your life like?
Fauci: Well, naturally, people ask about the difference or similarity between the pushing back against me and the government in HIV and pushing back against the government and me as the face of COVID. … It is as different as peanuts and watermelons.
It just is very different because the [HIV/AIDS] activists were trying to get the attention of the authorities, the scientific authorities and the regulatory authorities, that the time-proven way of approaching the development of interventions for a new disease doesn’t work well for a disease that’s rapidly killing themselves and their friends and their loved ones.
So they wanted a seat at the table. … So their confrontation to us was based on a good thing. I think back to John Lewis’ “good trouble” versus bad trouble. They made good trouble for us because they wanted us to just put ourselves in their shoes. …
Again, one of the best things I did in my career was to, instead of running away from them the way most of the scientific community did … I said to myself, “This can’t work, so let me put aside the theatrics and the disruption and listen to what they have to say.”
And what they had to say made absolutely perfect sense to me. And I said to myself, “If I were in their shoes, I would be doing exactly what they’re doing.” That’s when I invited them in to sit down with us and said “let’s start talking.” … It became such that they became an important part of the community scientific effort to address HIV with therapeutics, with prevention, with regulation, to the point now where they’re on all of our advisory committees. They’re part of the discussion. And quite frankly, many of them turned out to be some of my closest friends.
Gupta: But just to punctuate this point, though, at that time, going back 40 years, did you feel that way, the way you’re describing it now? I mean, this idea that, “Hey, look, there might be something to be gained from these confrontations”?
Fauci: The thing that drove me was empathy, which has been something that has driven my motivation about medicine and about anything that I’ve done, that goes back to my family, that I describe in the book: my parents and my training in the Jesuit schools. There’s empathy for people who are in trouble and people who are suffering.
When you combine empathy with listening to them — just forget the screaming and the yelling. Just listen to what they’re saying. And I’ve got to tell you, it just made perfect sense to me. So my interaction and my response to them, as I often get asked, is dramatically different than someone, on the basis of no evidence, accuses you of killing people or that scene of Marjorie Taylor Greene at the hearing. I mean, come on. That is nothing like what the [HIV] activists were doing.
Gupta: What do you want your legacy to be? How do you want people to reflect on Dr. Anthony Fauci?
Fauci: I’ve thought about that, and when I think about legacies — I really, honestly mean this — I will leave that to other people to decide. I know what I’ve done … with the development of drugs for HIV, with the development of the vaccine for COVID. I know that, but that’s not [for me to] say, “I want my legacy to be this,” because people are going to have different interpretations of that …
But what I would want my legacy to be, something that I am certain of, is that I have given it 100 per cent every single day. And in the sports analogy, I can say I always left it on the field or left it on the court … I never held back. I just gave everything I could for the discipline I’m in, which is science, medicine and public health. That’s what I’d like my legacy to be.
With just a few days standing between MPs and summertime in their ridings, the pressure is on the federal Liberals clear their legislative priority list. Meanwhile, the Conservatives are pushing for House of Commons committees to keep working through the summer
The clock is ticking for families looking to take advantage of the interim Canada Dental Benefit (CDB). The second and final application period closes on June 30, offering up to $650 per child for essential dental care expenses for up to two years.
LCBO employees will be in a legal position to strike on July 5, according to its union.
Police remain on scene this morning following a triple fatal shooting inside an office space in North York on Monday afternoon.
Federally regulated workplaces will soon be banned from bringing in replacement workers during a legal strike, after the Senate passed a government bill Monday that is now set to become law.
According to local forecasts, extreme heat wave warnings are in effect for central and eastern Canada, with temperatures feeling as warm as low 40s.
The strange monolith looks like it could have come from another world.
A horrific case of child neglect involving three young children has their extended family in northern B.C. demanding answers.
Now that repairs are complete on a catastrophic water main break in Calgary and work is underway on multiple other locations, Calgary's mayor says a third-party review will be launched into what happened.
A former Saskatchewan Mountie who shot and killed his lover is expected to learn his sentence today.
Officials say a 'catastrophic failure' on a pipeline in Montana, near the Carway, Alta., border crossing, is expected to impact Alberta's Milk River over the next several days.
A plastic surgeon in the Florida Panhandle was charged with his wife's death after she suffered a cardiac arrest and died days after he performed after-hours procedures on her in his clinic last year, authorities said.
U.S. President Joe Biden is taking an expansive election year step to offer relief to potentially hundreds of thousands of immigrants without legal status in the U.S., aiming to balance his own aggressive crackdown on the southern border earlier this month that enraged advocates and many Democratic lawmakers.
Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked North Korea for supporting his actions in Ukraine and said their countries will cooperate closely to overcome U.S.-led sanctions as he headed to Pyongyang on Tuesday for a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
South Korean troops fired warning shots to repel North Korean soldiers who briefly crossed the rivals' heavily fortified land border Tuesday for the second time this month, the South's military said. Both incursions were believed to be unintentional.
A U.S. Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint as President Joe Biden was visiting Los Angeles for a fundraising event over the weekend, officials said.
Canada is sanctioning 13 more Russians from the intelligence service, police force and corrections system for their role in the poisoning, imprisonment and death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
'Don't let the bastards wear you down.' That phrase, instilled in Dr. Anthony Fauci as a student at a Jesuit-run school might as well be the motto of his professional life.
Cases of a dangerous and highly fatal bacterial infection have reached record levels in Japan, official figures show, with experts so far unable to pinpoint the reason for the rise.
A drift bottle cast off from Machias Seal Island in the Bay of Fundy in the 1960s recently washed up near Boston.
Space data is being used to monitor and protect endangered North Atlantic right whales in Canadian waters.
The federal government is dodging questions about whether artificial intelligence companies should be paying Canadian news publishers for content their chatbots are openly using.
Gordon Ramsay says he’s grateful to be alive but shaken after a recent cycling accident in Connecticut.
Kevin Costner wants you to know that his new film, the first part of 'Horizon: An American Saga,' is not three hours long.
Electric vehicle maker Fisker filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the second electric startup to do so in the last year as even industry leaders struggle to lure more buyers beyond the early adapters of the technology.
U.S. lawmakers are expected to press Boeing's chief executive Tuesday about the company's latest plan to fix its manufacturing problems, and relatives of people who died in two crashes of Boeing 737 Max jetliners plan to be in the room, watching him.
With parents, lawmakers and experts increasingly concerned about the health and safety of kids using social media and excessive screen time, a U.S. company says it has a solution: a 'kid-safe smartphone.'
The Trooping the Colour marked the first public outing this year for the Princess of Wales, who has not been seen at any official royal engagements since December 2023. We now know that was due to abdominal surgery and preventive chemotherapy, with no return to public life anytime soon. But the Princess of Wales chose this occasion to soft launch her return to royal life, and it was eagerly anticipated.
Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Calgary just won $66 million.
There remains zero margin for error for the Edmonton Oilers.
Since 2008, Ralph Lauren has outfitted Team USA at nine consecutive Olympics and Paralympics, designing uniforms for athletes to wear at opening and closing ceremonies as well as a broader capsule wardrobe for their use during and after the Games.
J.J. Rice, a United States-born kitefoiler who was hopeful of one day competing for Tonga at an Olympics, has died in a diving accident at the age of 18.
Stellantis is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada to fix a software glitch that can disable the rearview cameras.
In the face of pervasive auto theft in Toronto, some residents are looking to retractable bollards to stand between their vehicle and potential thieves.
Chrome’s century-long reign as that added bit of flash and glamour on new cars may be coming to an end. For least one major auto maker, environmental and serious health concerns are outweighing its aesthetic appeal.
A steer auctioned off on behalf a Saskatchewan teenager with a rare neurological disorder has raised more than $50,000 for an MRI project in his hometown.
Josh MacDonald and his family hosted a fundraising game for Arthritis Society Canada at the Sydney River Elementary gymnasium on Friday.
A Grade 12 student in Waterloo, Ont. is getting international recognition for a 3D animated film she created.
A military jet that has been stored for over a decade at the Regina’s airport may soon fly again and help with future rocket development.
For some, living on the moon is an idea that is truly out of this world. But for others, it’s a concept edging closer to reality.
Halifax chef Lauren Marshall was working in the Bahamas on a special event in February when she fainted and fell from a golf cart, hitting the back of her head.
The thunderstorm that hit Ottawa Thursday evening was accompanied by heavy rain and lightning that struck a house in Orléans.
Canadian and U.S. ironworkers shook hands across the border as the Gordie Howe bridge deck officially becomes an international crossing.
A new renal hemodialysis unit will be built at Surrey Memorial Hospital, officials announced Tuesday.
A large crowd gathered at a public information session on Vancouver's Broadway Plan Monday night, as new provincial housing rules pushing for more density could change neighbourhoods along the new subway line.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating a fatal stabbing that happened in Burnaby Monday evening.
Charges have now been laid in connection with a fatal three-vehicle crash in Thornhill on Monday afternoon, York Regional Police say.
Trial began Monday for one of the two teenage brothers charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of an 18 year old in the southeast community of Copperfield in September.
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe is confident a new 5,500 seat arena at Lansdowne Park will accommodate the off ice success of PWHL Ottawa in the years ahead, as questions are raised about the size of the arena for professional woman's hockey.
Jelly Roll is coming to Ottawa Bluesfest. Organizers announced the American singer, rapper and songwriter will perform on the extra night being added to the lineup on July 9.
Ottawa's top doctor is urging people to avoid strenuous physical activity and stay hydrated, warning this week's hot and humid weather is "life-threatening,"
With a heat wave sweeping the Greater Montreal area this week, the Montreal Children's Hospital is reminding parents and guardians that it is never acceptable to leave a child in a car.
McGill University says it is ending negotiations with pro-Palestinian activists who are occupying the lower field of its downtown Montreal campus.
A Montreal woman is warning others after she says her 83-year-old mother was defrauded out of thousands of dollars -- and it all started with a simple phone call.
A road trip for a father and daughter that began as a nightmare quickly turned into a dream come true for the pair thanks to a couple of generous Oilers fans.
A COVID-era protest blockade at Coutts, Alta. — now at the centre of a murder-conspiracy trial — was getting outside support, including from two members of the Edmonton Police Service, court heard Monday.
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for New Brunswick, saying, "a period of very hot and humid weather is occurring."
A Lower Sackville, N.S., man is facing several charges for allegedly driving more than 80 km/h over the posted speed limit while impaired last week.
The Nova Scotia RCMP says an elderly man has died following a head-on collision in James River on Monday morning.
New data from the Winnipeg Police Service's 2023 statistical report shows total crimes in the city were down compared to 2022; however, violent crimes are on the rise.
Two security guards at the Osborne Village Shoppers Drug Mart were assaulted during a robbery that caused thousands of dollars in damage and hundreds of dollars in cosmetics were stolen.
Manitoba RCMP are asking for help from the public to find an Ontario mother who is wanted for allegedly abducting her three children in December 2023.
A 53-year-old man from Melville is dead after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a deer west of Stockholm, Sask.
For nearly 50 years, Scarth Street Mall has been for pedestrians only. It was deemed a walk-in corridor after a bylaw was passed all the way back in 1975.
The City of Kitchener is considering new rules to help renters facing demoviction.
One person was sent to hospital after a fire at an apartment on Chandler Drive on Monday night.
A Saskatoon high school student brought home some hardware from a national science competition, and she’s just getting warmed up.
A former Saskatchewan Mountie who shot and killed his lover is expected to learn his sentence today.
The following story contains details some readers may find disturbing.
A 35-year-old man has been charged after allegedly breaking into a northeastern Ontario police station and assaulting an officer early Monday morning.
Ontario Provincial Police have released security camera photos of three of four suspects wanted in for questioning in a handgun-related incident.
After being found guilty nine months ago, the man involved in the 2019 hit and run of Tristan Roby has been sentenced.
Several London first responders have been honoured for their heroism on the job. The 2023 Ontario medals for bravery awards were handed out in Toronto Monday night — honouring those who risk their lives to save others.
Officers recently stopped a driver on Highway 6 in South Bruce Peninsula for traveling over 160 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.
A widespread community power outage in Orillia is impacting several services on Tuesday.
Police in Barrie arrested a driver travelling in the south end of the city for allegedly being impaired more than double the legal alcohol limit.
York Regional Police have ended their search for an East Gwillimbury man who had been missing for a week.
British band The Cult is coming to Caesars Windsor for the first time in September.
Surprised by the success of a transit route connecting Amherstburg and Windsor, town officials are seeking approval for a five-year extension and an additional daily trip to meet high demand from riders.
A Sikh activist marking the anniversary of the killing of British Columbia temple leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar says the past year has shown they are vindicated in their claims that India targeted separatists overseas.
A horrific case of child neglect involving three young children has their extended family in northern B.C. demanding answers.
A construction worker died in a workplace incident in Kelowna on Friday, authorities have confirmed.
Many parts of B.C. will see several days of sun this week after some regions experienced record-breaking low temperatures over the weekend.
A hunter was attacked by a black bear near Summerland, B.C., this week after he shot and wounded the animal.
Pharmacies in southern Alberta were as busy as ever this spring, with many people seeking allergy relief in April and May.
This Sunday is Father’s Day and the City of Lethbridge is helping those honour the memory of loved ones.
The Amir and Saker Manji Healing Garden was named after Amir Manji, who went through his own cancer journey, and comes following a $500,000 donation toward the centre from his family.
To address community concerns surrounding safety in downtown Sault Ste. Marie, police are opening a new station in the area.
A 45-year-old in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged following an assault June 12 that involved the use of a hammer.
On June 15 shortly before 10 p.m., Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police received a report of a motor vehicle collision on Lang Lake Road in Curtin Township, just outside Espanola.
Infant music classes are taking off, especially in Newfoundland, where demand is forcing one small business to boom.
Princess Anne will be in Newfoundland and Labrador next month to mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the National War Memorial in St. John's.
A Federal Court judge has dismissed a bid by Labrador's Innu Nation to throw out an agreement involving the NunatuKavut Community Council, but both groups claim the ruling is a win.
