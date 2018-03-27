

CTVNews.ca Staff





Health Canada is recalling 27 USB chargers used to charge cellphones and other electronic devices, because they could pose a risk of electric shock or fire.

None of the chargers has been properly certified and may not meet Canadian electrical safety standards, the agency says.

Electrical codes in every province and territory require that all electrical products must be certified.

The chargers were sold at several retailers across Canada, including dollar stores and variety stores. Health Canada says it discovered the uncertified chargers as part of a sampling and compliance project.

Health Canada has published a list of the recalled products. It advises that anyone who has bought the recalled products should dispose of them.

Canadian consumers are advised to use only those electrical products that bear a recognized certification mark, which indicate they meet Canadian electrical safety standards.

Those certification marks include the CSA logo of the Canadian Standards Association, or cUL or cETL.

Chargers that do not have the marks may not meet required electrical safety standards and may cause electric shock and fire hazards.