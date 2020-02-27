TORONTO -- A U.S. woman who doctors originally thought had a drinking problem actually had a condition that turned her bladder into an “auto-brewery,” according to a new case report.

The 61-year-old woman denied ever drinking alcohol, according to the report in the Annals of Internal Medicine. After further tests, it was discovered that her bladder was producing an “intoxicating” amount of ethanol, the main active ingredient in alcoholic beverages.

But she wasn’t drinking. Yeast in the bladder was fermenting sugar into the alcohol as a result of “poorly controlled diabetes,” the report said.

The woman was on her way to getting on the liver transplant list on the advice of doctors who thought she was a problem drinker. She was denied a transplant after her urine repeatedly tested positive for alcohol.

“Previously, clinicians at another hospital advised her to obtain treatment for alcohol addiction,” the report said.

It’s not the first “auto-brewery” diagnosis in medicine. Traditional auto-brewery syndrome occurs in the gut. Doctors proposed dubbing the woman’s condition “bladder fermentation syndrome” or simply “urinary auto-brewery syndrome.”

"I’m happy to demystify the situation, and that’s helpful to her because this alcohol abuse diagnosis has been haunting her," Kenichi Tamama, one of the report authors, told USA Today.