TORONTO -- A wooden bassinet from the infant furniture company DaVinci has been recalled following complaints of the bed’s legs cracking when moving it across the floor.

The recall affects the wooden bassinet product called the “Bailey” that was manufactured between June 2018 and July 2019.

According to a notice on the company’s website, the “legs of the bassinet may split or break at the screw attachment point when moving the bassinet across the floor with significant force or pressure.”

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and DaVinci have received 19 complaints about the product, but there have been no reported injuries in Canada and the United States as of Dec. 3.

The company said anyone with this product should immediately stop using it and contact DaVinci for a free repair kit.

Health Canada said there were approximately 188 units sold in Canada.