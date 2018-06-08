'Dancing Doctor' accused of malpractice, licence suspended
File - The board said one patient's lung collapsed after liposuction and breast augmentation surgery May 30.
The Associated Press
Published Friday, June 8, 2018 9:55AM EDT
ATLANTA - Authorities have suspended the license of a doctor in suburban Atlanta who posted videos of herself dancing with a scalpel over anesthetized patients during plastic surgery operations.
News outlets report Georgia's Composite Medical Board issued the emergency suspension on Thursday, citing a threat to public health if Dr. Windell Davis-Boutte continues to practice medicine.
Davis-Boutte has not responded to interview requests from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and WSB-TV. Earlier, she told the Headline News cable network that she staged the videos with her patients' consent, although some patients said they never signed consent forms.
The board said one patient's lung collapsed after liposuction and breast augmentation surgery May 30. Attorney Susan Witt, who represents several women suing the doctor for malpractice, says the board interviewed her hospitalized client on Wednesday.
