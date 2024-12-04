Cucumbers recalled for salmonella risks

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has announced a recall on whole cucumbers over risks of salmonella contamination, a Tuesday release from the agency reads.

Affected products include Baloian Farms of Arizona brand cucumbers sold and packaged in "Pamela" brand bulk containers, as well as boxes with stickers reading "Agrotato, S.A. de C.V." and clear "PamPak" brand bags (UPC 8 25401 07010 6).

Recalled products were sold between Oct. 12 and Nov. 26 of this year, and were included in shipments to Alberta and British Columbia, according to a Monday release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA notes that food-service and retail outlets beyond those regions may have sold the affected products as well.

Salmonella poisoning poses serious, sometimes fatal health risks, especially to young children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems, the FDA release reads. Symptoms include fever, diarrhea, blood in stool, vomiting and abdominal pain, and in rare cases, can lead to arterial infection, inflammation in the heart and arthritis. Symptoms typically appear between six hours and one week after infection, and may last up to one additional week.

Consumers are advised to avoid using, serving, selling or distributing the affected products.