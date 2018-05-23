

CTVNews.ca Staff





CTV’s medical specialist Avis Favaro received an honorary degree from McMaster University Wednesday.

Favaro, who started her career with CTV News in 1992 and is the country’s longest serving television reporter on the medical and health beat, accepted the degree before the graduating class of McMaster’s School of Nursing at Hamilton’s FirstOntario Concert Hall.

“I was beyond surprised and so grateful to receive the news of this honorary degree,” Favaro told the school in a press release. “McMaster is one of the top universities and medical centres, where we find many stories for our CTV National audience. To be selected by McMaster is probably the highest compliment a health journalist can receive.”

This latest compliment is added to a long list of awards and recognition Favaro has received over the years for her reporting, which has covered a wide range of health issues from medical errors and experimental treatments, to cancer therapies and teen suicide. Favaro has amassed more than a dozen Gemini Award nominations, including one win in 1998 for a CTV National News report, and several reporting awards from the Registered Nurses Association of Ontario, the Canadian Medical Association, and the Radio Television News Directors Association of Canada.

Favaro received a degree in history and a master of journalism degree from the Western University in London, Ont., before beginning her journalism career.