Crisp & Delicious chicken nugget recall due to possible Salmonella contamination
This photo shows a package of Crisp & Delicious Chicken Breast Nuggets. (CFIA)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, January 26, 2019 7:52AM EST
OTTAWA -- The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall of Crisp & Delicious brand Chicken Breast Nuggets due to possible Salmonella contamination.
The uncooked breaded chicken pieces were sold in 1.6 kg packages with a best before date of July 19, 2019 (upc code 0 69299 11703 5).
They were distributed by Sofina Foods Inc. in British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and possibly other provinces.
The recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
The CFIA says the recall was triggered by findings from its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak.
Symptoms from Salmonella poisoning can include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea, while long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
