Crate and Barrel recalls milk bottle, citing laceration hazard
In these images provided by Health Canada, you can see the removable plastic straw responsible for the risk of laceration. Approximately 393 units of the affected products were sold in Canada from August to November 2018.
Doha Hanno , Special to CTVNews.ca
Published Thursday, February 7, 2019 11:20AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 7, 2019 11:23AM EST
The affected bottle is clear and acrylic, measuring 7cm wide at the base and 14cm high with an image on one side of a bear wearing a red sweater.
According to Health Canada, the plastic straw may crack, which could lead to injury if ingested.
As of Feruary 5 2019, Crate and Barrel Canada has not received any reports of incidents involving the product.
Health Canada recommends consumers return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.
