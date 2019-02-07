

Doha Hanno , Special to CTVNews.ca





The affected bottle is clear and acrylic, measuring 7cm wide at the base and 14cm high with an image on one side of a bear wearing a red sweater.

According to Health Canada, the plastic straw may crack, which could lead to injury if ingested.

As of Feruary 5 2019, Crate and Barrel Canada has not received any reports of incidents involving the product.

Health Canada recommends consumers return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.