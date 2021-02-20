Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Coronavirus vaccine tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
COVID-19 infections dropped 95.8 per cent after both Pfizer shots: Israeli Health Ministry
Full 'stay-at-home' lockdowns not necessary with vaccinations, strict distancing: U.K. study
Ontario reports more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases, 28 additional deaths
Quebec reports 769 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, 14 more deaths
14.5M Canadians to be immunized by June, updated vaccination timeline shows
What's safe after COVID-19 vaccination? Don't shed masks yet, CDC says
Quebec City elementary school closed indefinitely after positive COVID-19 variant tests
RCMP alerted to suspicious offers to sell Canada additional vaccines: Anand
Everything you need to know about COVID-19 and your taxes, explained
Federal workers paid $819 million to stay home during the pandemic under '699' clause
Almost a third of people with 'mild' COVID-19 still battle symptoms months later, study finds
Variants could spark resurgence even under current health measures: modelling
Tracking variants of the novel coronavirus in Canada