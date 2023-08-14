Could AI help predict the next pandemic?

MORE HEALTH NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Could AI help predict the next pandemic?

While AI was used to detect and warn people about the latest pandemic, the same technology could lead to the spread of misinformation if the proper guardrails aren't in place, the founder of a Canadian company that was among the first to detect COVID-19 says.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social