TORONTO -- Personal care manufacturer Kimberly-Clark has recalled some of its Cottonelle Flushable Wipes, sold in the U.S. and Canada, due to a potential bacterial contamination.

The affected products may contain the bacterium, Pluralibacter gergovaie, a common household microorganism that can cause infections, especially in those with weakened immune systems.

“Individuals who have a weakened immune system, suffer from serious pre-existing conditions, have been treated surgically, or belong to another sensitive group of persons are at particular risk of infection,” read the recall statement, posted by the company Friday.

“At this time there is a low rate of non-serious complaints, such as irritation and minor infection, reported for the affected wipes.”

According to the company, the recall is limited to specific lots of Cottonelle Flushable Wipes and Cottonelle GentlePlus Flushable Wipes, manufactured between Feb. 7, 2020 and Sept. 14, 2020.

The affected lot numbers include the 10 pack of flushable wipes sold at Costco stores in Canada.

According to a recall notification sent to Canadian customers Friday, the 10 pack of wipes were sold between Feb. 14th, 2020 and Oct. 8th, 2020.

“If you believe you have one the 10 pack of Cottonelle Flushable Wipes (Costco Item 2095369) in your possession, immediately stop using the product,” reads the recall notice from Costco.

“You may return the 10 pack of Cottonelle Flushable Wipes to a Costco warehouse to obtain a full refund on your next visit.”​