Published Saturday, January 6, 2018 9:53PM EST
OTTAWA - Costco Wholesale Canada Ltd. is recalling Kirkland Signature brand All Butter Croissants sold in certain stores in Ontario due to the possible presence of plastic.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says consumers should not eat Kirkland Signature All Butter Croissants sold in 12-packs with a best before date of Jan. 7 and a packaged date of Jan. 5.
The product was sold only at Costco outlets in Barrie, London, Newmarket and west Toronto.
Also being recalled are Kirkland Signature All Butter Croissants (Frozen, Uncooked) with a best before date of April 2 and a packaged date of Jan. 5 that were sold at Costco in Newmarket and west Toronto.
The CFIA says the recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
There have been no reported injuries associated with the recalled food.
