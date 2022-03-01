WHITEHORSE -- Yukon is reporting another death related to COVID-19.

The territory said Tuesday the death brings the total number of fatalities in Yukon related to the pandemic to 21 since the first death was reported in October 2020.

It says a death is attributed to COVID-19 when it is the cause of death or a contributing factor.

In a news release, the government says its verification process is important because severe outcomes and morbidity help manage the public health response to the pandemic.

The territory will lift most COVID-19 restrictions starting Friday.

Masks will be required in indoor public places and at outdoor public settings when physical distancing cannot be maintained, but most other public health measures including limits on personal and organized gatherings will be lifted.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2022.