WHITEHORSE -- Yukon is launching an online COVID-19 vaccine credential system.

Premier Sandy Silver says the credential will be available online and will help residents when they are asked for proof of vaccination in other jurisdictions, including when they travel.

The system will give residents the option of receiving a digital copy or printing a paper copy of their proof of vaccination.

Roughly 85 per cent of all eligible Yukon residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Dr. Catherine Elliott, the territory's acting chief medical officer of health, says there are 22 active COVID-19 cases in Yukon.

Elliott says the 12-to-17 and 18-to-29 age ranges have a lower vaccination rate than other groups, and she urged people in those age groups to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

The territory has also seen a few Delta variant cases, Elliott added, but high vaccination rates have meant the impact has been less severe.

"We are a few steps ahead of Western Canada," Elliot said Tuesday, referring to rising COVID-19 case numbers in British Columbia linked to the variant.

The territorial government doesn't require employees or people who want to access services to be vaccinated and Silver said he doesn't see that changing soon.

"We are leading the country in vaccination rates ... and based on advice, there is currently no need for a vaccination mandate," he said.