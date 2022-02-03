WHITEHORSE -- Yukon is making tentative plans to gradually lift its COVID-19 restrictions, but the state of emergency declared in November will remain in place for another 90 days.

Premier Sandy Silver says starting this weekend limits on sports teams under 19 will be allowed to increase to 25 people or 50 per cent of venue capacity, while the same rules will apply a week later to those over 19 in recreation and arts events.

Next week, indoor personal gatherings will be allowed for up to 10 people and it will no longer be limited to two households.

The following week, Silver says Yukon plans to increase the limit on indoor organized events to 50 per cent of venue capacity, and will allow groups of up to six people per table at bars.

He says the government aims to allow bars and restaurants to return to normal operating hours starting March 1, no longer requiring them to close at 10 p.m.

Silver says the state of emergency may be revoked if it's no longer needed, while the territory's reopening plans may also be changed based on case counts and the number of people in hospital.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2022.