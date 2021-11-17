WHITEHORSE -- Yukon's acting top doctor says COVID-19 cases appear to be plateauing following a spike early this month.

Dr. Andre Corriveau, acting chief medical officer of health, says that with new cases hovering around 30 per day, the case count remains high but the infection curve appears to be levelling off.

There are 157 active cases and six people are in hospital, while a total of 1,322 cases have been confirmed to date and 11 people have died since the pandemic began.

Corriveau says new cases are concentrated in Whitehorse and he expects additional clusters linked to a big hockey tournament held recently in Teslin and encouraged anyone who attended to self-monitor for symptoms.

He says it's too early to tell how effective short-term restrictions on gathering sizes that took effect Saturday have been but their full impact should be evident in two to three weeks.

Premier Sandy Silver says the “circuit breaker” measures will be in place until at least Dec. 3.

“These are temporary measures, we are not in a lockdown. These measures, including limits on gathering sizes, are to disrupt the rampant transmission we are seeing,” Silver says.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2021.