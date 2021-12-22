WHITEHORSE -- Yukon's public service minister says the territory needs more people to help administer the COVID-19 vaccine as it ramps up its booster shot program.

John Streiker says the territory is asking anyone who feels able to give the shot to come forward and training would be provided.

He says the need for people to help comes as the territory moves to increase its COVID-19 booster capacity while the Omicron variant spreads across the country.

Streiker says Yukon has reached out to the federal government to see if it can provide any support.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Catherine Elliott says the territory will not be bringing in further public health restrictions over the holidays.

Yukon remains under a state of emergency with limits on gathering sizes, mask mandates and proof of vaccination required for certain venues.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2021.