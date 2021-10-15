WHITEHORSE -- Yukon Premier Sandy Silver says the COVID-19 vaccine will be mandatory for a wide range of workers in the territory starting Nov. 30.

Silver ays all government employees and front-line health-care workers, along with employees of partner groups that receive funding from the territory, will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Proof of vaccination will also be required to attend bars, restaurants, theatres, gyms and sports facilities, among others.

He says public workers have a duty to lead by example.

Silver says the territory is now targeting a vaccination rate of 90 per cent of eligible people, which he added was a milestone no other Canadian jurisdiction had hit.

Acting chief medical officer of health Dr. Catherine Elliott told a news conference that the new health orders are needed to slow the spread of the virus.

