Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Deal reached to lower rent by 75 per cent for small businesses, PM Trudeau says
COVID-19 causing blood clots, sudden strokes in young adults, doctors say
Despite pandemic, global geopolitical currents stay strong
Five more deaths, 297 new COVID-19 cases as Alberta total surpasses 4,000
Ontario admits COVID-19 death toll is significantly higher than what it reports daily
These are the five struggling long-term care homes the military has been sent to
COVID-19 deaths climb to 1,340 in Quebec as cases reach 22,616
Highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a single-day reported by Ontario health officials
Expectant mothers to get financial help following omission: Qualtrough
U.S. COVID-19 toll passes 50,000, three states ease lockdowns
'It was torture watching him struggle': Doctor shares video documenting son's COVID-19 battle
Trump pitches unproven idea that sunlight, humidity could help fight virus
Lysol maker urges people not to inject disinfectants after Trump claims
First trial for potential COVID-19 drug shows it has no effect
Ford fights back tears after revealing elderly mother-in-law tested positive for COVID-19