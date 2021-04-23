TORONTO -- As Canada suspends all incoming passenger flights from India and Pakistan after reports of soaring COVID-19 cases in those countries, some Canadians are worried about their loved ones stranded abroad.

Simran Bal, the daughter of a Toronto man who travelled to India for a family emergency, fears that her father may be stranded and his life could be in danger due to the pandemic situation there.

“There is just a feeling of uncertainty, anxiety and panic all around,” Bal told CTV News Channel on Friday.

On Thursday the federal government imposed new flight restrictions that ban all commercial and private incoming flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days to curb the rise of virus cases. Passengers entering Canada from abroad have to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test upon entry.

Bal and her brother are both helping her mother who works 14 hours a day at a Toronto grocer to keep the family’s business operating. She said that her father is currently safe while he stays in a remote village to avoid some of the country’s deadliest COVID-19 hot spots, such as New Delhi.

“I spoke with my cousins who are originally from England and are stranded in the village as well, and honestly they don’t see a lot of hope – their only strategy is to wait until the dust settles,” she said.

Bal said that her father travelled to India to attend a family funeral. Before leaving, the family had a discussion about whether he should go. She said the decision was not made lightly as funerals are considered sacred in her culture.

“It was choosing between going now, or having a lifetime of regret, and we immediately started all of the processes to make sure that he had a safe travel there and follow all the protocols,” said Bal.

“There was still fear and uncertainty about going there, but it was to avoid a lifetime of guilt,” she said.

Since the early days of the pandemic in 2020, the federal government has been telling Canadians to avoid all non-essential travel outside the country.

Bal said that despite the fact that her father could be stranded for the unforeseen future, she agrees with the federal government’s decision to ban flights from India and Pakistan.

Vharti Rishi is among those Canadians who have loved ones stranded in India. Her husband and two young daughters were intending to move to Toronto and reunite with their mother, until their flights were subsequently cancelled.

“I’m all alone here and I want them to be with me – it’s quite dangerous there,” said Rishi.

Another Canadian, Mit Patel, is worried for his roommate who is also stuck in India after visiting his father who recently suffered a stroke.

“It was really difficult for them. They were crying yesterday and I just talked to both of them - they were very confused,” said Patel.

The new travel measures were made after pressure mounted from provincial leaders, who said not enough was being done to keep coronavirus variants out of the country.

On Friday, India reported the world’s highest single-day number of new cases since the beginning of the pandemic -- 332,730 new cases, an all-time high. The previous daily record was noted on Jan. 2 in the U.S., with 300,310 new cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The B.1.617 variant fuelling widespread infections in India has been detected in several provinces including Alberta, B.C., Quebec and Ontario.

In a press conference Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the measures imposed are intended to keep Canadians safe.

"A determination was made that there needed to be further steps taken," said Trudeau.

There are currently 19,706 Canadians registered with the Registration of Canadians Abroad in India and 6,890 Canadians registered in Pakistan, according to Global Affairs Canada (GAC).

“As registration with the service is voluntary, this is not a complete picture of Canadians outside the country, nor an indication of the number of Canadians abroad that wish to stay or leave,” according to a statement released by GAC.

Canadians in need of emergency consular assistance abroad should contact the Emergency Watch and Response Centre in Ottawa (+1-613-996-8885).

The government says Canadian travellers should register with the Registration of Canadians Abroad service and follow social media to get the latest updates on the situation, including details on government-facilitated commercial flights to Canada as they are confirmed.