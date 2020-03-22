TORONTO -- Canadians concerned they may have symptoms of COVID-19 can now get advice from the federal government without having to leave the house or spend time on hold.

An online self-assessment tool was launched Saturday by the federal government.

Anyone using the tool is asked a series of questions about themselves. Depending on what symptoms users report, they are advised to either visit an emergency room, call telehealth, self-isolate at home or do nothing.

It also includes links to provincial and territorial resources on COVID-19.

The website is already being heavily used. Health Minister Patty Hajdu said Sunday that the questionnaire had been filled out 280,000 times in its first 12 hours online.

"This is highly demanded information that Canadians are looking for," she said at a press briefing.

The government is also planning to make more mental health resources available online over the next week, Hajdu said.