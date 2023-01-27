WHO emergency declaration call based on virus spread and variants, Dr. Bogoch explains
The World Health Organization (WHO) is set to decide Friday, whether the COVID-19 pandemic still qualifies for an international emergency declaration title— a decision that will involve factoring in how the virus and its variants are impacting countries around the world, says an infectious disease expert.
“They’re not discussing if COVID-19 is still a problem or not. They are discussing whether or not this is a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, and that of course means that it’s a major event that impacts multiple countries, where you need global co-ordination to get it under control,” Dr. Isaac Bogoch, a Toronto-based infectious disease specialist, told CTV’s Your Morning Friday.
The WHO first enacted the emergency declaration title for the COVID-19 pandemic on Jan.30, 2020. It has been renewed since then, most recently in July 2022. Now, the organization will decide again whether the title merits renewal, given widespread vaccine access in wealthier nations and the easing of restrictions in most regions globally.
The title is meant to signal to the global community and governments to accelerate research, funding and international public health measures to contain an illness.
At the start of the meeting Friday of the WHO’s Emergency Committee, the body that will make the decision around the declaration, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the world is in a “much better position” in the fight against COVID-19 than it was a year ago, when the Omicron subvariant peaked.
But since the beginning of December, deaths due to the disease have risen, with 40,000 deaths reported last week, more than half of which were in China, he said. More than 170,000 deaths have been reported in the last eight weeks, he added.
As well, the global response to COVID-19 also remains “hobbled” because in many countries, vaccines and therapeutics are not widely available, he said.
Surveillance and genetic sequencing has declined, and public trust in tools to fight COVID-19 like vaccines have been undermined “by a continuous torrent of mis- and disinformation,” said Ghebreyesus. It is within this context that the Committee will make its decision.
Bogoch said along with global spread and variants, the WHO will also look at countries capacity for data sharing and specifically examine China, due to its large population and current COVID-19 outbreak that has ripped through the population after strict health measures were lifted.
It’s important for the public to know, even if the emergency declaration is lifted, “COVID is not going away. It’s going to wax and wane over time,” said Bogoch.
As well, the virus is going to continue to hit vulnerable communities, and steps need to continue to be taken to mitigate the impact, he said.
“That of course is creating a safer indoor environment globally, sharing data globally, surveillance and data to look at emerging variants of concerns, equity for vaccinations, equity for therapeutics— there’s still a lot that needs to be done,” he said.
The unequal distribution of vaccines and treatments for COVID-19 continues to disproportionately impact the global south. Scientists continue to raise concerns that the West’s failure to aid nations struggling due to the long-reaching impacts of colonialism,for example, will result in more variants emerging.
The work is not over, with or without the emergency designation, he explained.
It also won’t change how Canada is tackling the virus, he said. “Canada is going to stay the course, we have plans and programs in place, and there is room for improvement,” he said.
On Jan. 20, Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, said at a press conference that regardless of the WHO’s decision, Canada plans to monitor the evolution of the virus over the next year.
“It's still spreading quite a bit all over the world, it is going to undergo mutations,” she said.
The current spread of the nicknamed “Kraken” subvariant, officially titled XBB.1.5, has Canadian officials on alert and encouraging the public to get their bivalent booster shot for protection.
While it’s unknown whether the subvariant will become dominant, “Kraken” has driven cases in the United States, with the CDC estimating the subvariant was making up over 40 per cent of cases, with some estimates reaching 75 per cent in the northeastern U.S., as of mid-January.
Canada's Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Howard Njoo also said,at the Jan 20 press conference,that Canadians need to understand the pandemic has not reached its end and it’s not time to let your guard down.
“We're continuing to state the same messages: Get vaccinated, keep your vaccinations up to date, and we'll see what happens,” said Njoo.
With files from CTVNews.ca Writer Natasha O’Neill and CTV News Producer Kendra Mangione
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WHO emergency declaration call based on virus spread and variants, Dr. Bogoch explains
The World Health Organization (WHO) is set to decide Friday, whether the COVID-19 pandemic still qualifies for an international emergency declaration title— a decision that will involve factoring in how the virus and its variants are impacting countries around the world, says an infectious disease expert.
Thousands of Maritimers still without power after Thursday storm
Thursday’s wet and windy storm has knocked out power to thousands of people in the Maritimes, most of which are in Nova Scotia.
Newly discovered asteroid makes one of the closest approaches of Earth
An asteroid the size of a box truck made one of the closest passes of planet Earth ever recorded.
Russian warship armed with advanced missiles sails into western Atlantic in strategic 'chess game'
In an unusual move, the Russian Defence Ministry broadcast that one of its newest warships, the Admiral Gorshkov, had tested the strike capabilities of a hypersonic Zircon missile in a virtual drill.
Canadians fighting in Ukraine, despite no monitoring from government, speak out on war and loss
On Feb. 27, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country needed fighters, and foreigners were welcome to join the front line in the defence against Russian aggression. Some Canadians were among the first to answer the call.
Memphis braces for release of video in Tyre Nichols' arrest
The city of Memphis and the nation on Friday awaited the release of a police video depicting five officers viciously beating Tyre Nichols, a Black man whose death prompted murder charges against the cops and outrage at the country's latest instance of police brutality.
Latest George Santos chaos: 'Hiring' treasurer who turned down job
U.S. Rep. George Santos' campaign committee told federal regulators Wednesday that it had hired a new treasurer amid lingering questions about the source of his wealth and irregularities in the committee's financial reports.
Provincial governments not jumping to act on tighter alcohol warning guidelines
Politicians in charge of provincial and territorial liquor laws aren't hurrying to adopt or promote newly updated guidelines that advise a steep drop in Canadian drinking habits.
Slow-burning, independent Canadian horror film yields international success
The immersive, slow-burn experience viewers get from 'Skinamarink' is the antithesis of seconds-long videos seen on TikTok, a platform that helped create buzz for the low-budget Canadian horror film months before its release.
Canada
-
Police boost presence on Toronto transit in wake of violence, commuter reaction mixed
More than 80 Toronto police officers are expected to be in and around Toronto Transit Commission locations to reduce victimization, prevent crimes of opportunity and enhance public safety.
-
Provincial governments not jumping to act on tighter alcohol warning guidelines
Politicians in charge of provincial and territorial liquor laws aren't hurrying to adopt or promote newly updated guidelines that advise a steep drop in Canadian drinking habits.
-
Supreme Court of Canada to rule on constitutionality of mandatory firearm sentences
The Supreme Court of Canada plans to rule today on the constitutionality of mandatory minimum sentences in cases involving armed robbery and recklessly firing a gun.
-
B.C. to install earthquake warning sensors to give life-saving notice
Up to 50 earthquake early warning sensors are being installed around British Columbia as part of a larger plan to protect people and infrastructure in a big quake.
-
Thousands of Maritimers still without power after Thursday storm
Thursday’s wet and windy storm has knocked out power to thousands of people in the Maritimes, most of which are in Nova Scotia.
-
Ottawa police, bylaw increasing downtown presence on anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Ottawa police and Bylaw Services are telling residents and visitors they will be taking a zero-tolerance approach to parking, noise and fireworks violations downtown this weekend, on the one-year anniversary of the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
World
-
Memphis braces for release of video in Tyre Nichols' arrest
The city of Memphis and the nation on Friday awaited the release of a police video depicting five officers viciously beating Tyre Nichols, a Black man whose death prompted murder charges against the cops and outrage at the country's latest instance of police brutality.
-
Latest George Santos chaos: 'Hiring' treasurer who turned down job
U.S. Rep. George Santos' campaign committee told federal regulators Wednesday that it had hired a new treasurer amid lingering questions about the source of his wealth and irregularities in the committee's financial reports.
-
Protests against Quran burning held across the Middle East
Protests were held on Friday in several predominantly Muslim countries to denounce the recent desecration of Islam's holy book by far-right activists in Sweden and the Netherlands.
-
Auschwitz anniversary marked as peace again shattered by war
Auschwitz-Birkenau survivors and other mourners commemorated the 78th anniversary Friday of the liberation of the Nazi German death camp, some expressing horror that war has again shattered peace in Europe and the lesson of Never Again is being forgotten.
-
Russian coronavirus-denying ex-monk sentenced to 7 years
A former Russian Orthodox monk, who denied that the coronavirus existed and defied the Kremlin, was handed a seven-year prison sentence Friday.
-
Philippines: Unapproved probe into killing suspects unacceptable
The Philippine justice secretary said Friday that any investigation violating the country's sovereignty by the International Criminal Court into the widespread killings of suspects during an anti-drug crackdown under former President Rodrigo Duterte would be 'totally unacceptable.'
Politics
-
Canada sending 4 battle tanks to Ukraine, maybe more later: Anand
Canada is sending four combat-ready battle tanks to Ukraine and will be deploying 'a number' of Canadian Armed Forces members to train Ukrainian soldiers on how to operate them.
-
Via Rail tells MPs passengers stuck on train for 18 hours in 'unique' situation
The CEO of Via Rail says that after a tree fell on a passenger train as it travelled on CN Rail tracks during the holidays, it took the freight company longer than hoped to clear it -- and passengers on board were stuck for 18 hours.
-
Ottawa preparing to announce revival of federal body offering cabinet legal advice
The federal government is preparing to revive an independent commission that would offer advice to cabinet on reforming Canadian laws. In the 2021 federal budget, Ottawa committed to spend $18 million over five years and $4 million in ongoing annual funding for a new Law Commission of Canada. Its last iteration had been shuttered by Stephen Harper's Conservative government in 2006.
Health
-
Canadians worried about the state of provincial health systems: poll
A new survey suggests the vast majority of Canadians have concerns about the state of the health-care system, particularly in Atlantic provinces where hospitals have struggled to maintain emergency services for months. Leger and The Association for Canadian Studies surveyed 1,554 Canadian adults over a two-day period in January.
-
Afghan malnutrition rates at record high, UN food agency reports
Malnutrition rates in Afghanistan are at record highs with half the country enduring severe hunger throughout the year, a spokesman for the World Food Program said Thursday.
-
When a teen boy developed an eating disorder, his family felt they'd 'lost him.' Now, he's sharing his story
Aware of the stereotypes and lack of knowledge about male eating disorders, a Canadian teen is sharing his story, hoping it helps others open up.
Sci-Tech
-
Nvidia CEO says AI will need regulation, social norms
Nvidia Corp Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang on Tuesday said that the burgeoning field of artificial intelligence will create powerful tools that require legal regulation and social norms that have yet to be worked out.
-
Ice Age relic found by Alberta woman out walking her dogs
A chance discovery by an Edmonton area woman who was walking her dogs has turned out to be a massive fossilized bone that likely belonged to an Ice Age mammoth.
-
BuzzFeed soars on reports of plans to use ChatGPT's OpenAI, Meta deal
Shares of BuzzFeed Inc. extended gains to more than double in value on Thursday on reports the digital media firm was planning to use artificial intelligence to personalize and enhance its online quizzes and content.
Entertainment
-
Jay Leno breaks bones in motorcycle wreck months after fire
Two months after undergoing surgery for serious burns, Jay Leno is now contending with a number of broken bones after being knocked off a motorcycle.
-
Movie Reviews: 'You People' is funny, frank and a bit predictable
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'You People,' 'Shotgun Wedding' and 'Infinity Pool'.
-
True crime sells, but fans are debating the ethics of their passion
For some people, relaxation looks like settling down with a nice glass of wine and the most graphic, disturbing tale of murder imaginable.
Business
-
Wall Street opens lower, still headed for a weekly gain
Stocks are off to a weak start on Wall Street, but they're still headed for their third weekly gain in the last four. Major indexes were slightly lower in the early going Friday, even as several stocks made big moves after announcing their latest results and forecasts.
-
Adani mulls suing U.S. short-seller as shares sink up to 20 per cent
Shares in India's Adani Group plunged up to 20 per cent on Friday and the company said it was considering legal action against U.S.-based short-selling firm Hindenburg Research for allegations of stock market manipulation and accounting fraud that have led investors to dump its stocks.
-
House GOP seeks new restrictions on use of U.S. oil stockpile, draws veto threat
House Republicans are seeking to restrict presidential use of the nation's emergency oil stockpile -- a proposal that has already drawn a White House veto threat. A GOP bill set for a vote Friday would require the government to offset any non-emergency withdrawals from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve with new drilling on public lands and oceans.
Lifestyle
-
Wildcat known for grumpy expression detected for the first time on Mount Everest
One of the planet’s most unique wildcats has been detected for the first time on the tallest mountain on Earth — Mount Everest.
-
How to wash your winter coats like a laundry expert
TikTok laundry expert Melissa Pateras shows how to wash winter coats in the washing machine.
-
Ontario man 'speechless' after two big lotto wins about three weeks apart
An Ontario man says he feels he’s 'on top of the world' after scoring two huge lottery wins, about three weeks apart.
Sports
-
Sagan to stop road races, target 2024 Olympic mountain bike
Three-time world champion Peter Sagan will ride a farewell season of World Tour road races and then target the mountain bike event at the 2024 Paris Olympics before retiring.
-
LeBron, Giannis chosen as captains for NBA All-Star Game
LeBron James was announced Thursday as an NBA All-Star for the 19th time. James will be the captain of one of the teams for the Feb. 19 All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, while Eastern Conference voting leader Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks will captain the other side.
-
Djokovic tops Paul; faces Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in Australian Open final
Of all of his considerable talents, Novak Djokovic's ability to cast aside whatever appears to stand in his way might be the most valuable. From 5-all in the first set, Djokovic claimed seven games in a row and 14 of the last 17.
Autos
-
See how Amsterdam built a massive underwater bike-parking facility
Amsterdam has shared a time-lapse video of the construction of its brand-new underwater bike-parking facility.
-
Tesla reports record income; confirms Nevada truck expansion
Tesla said it intends to invest US$3.6 billion to expand manufacturing capabilities in Nevada and is confident growing software-related profits, reflected in record net income reported Wednesday for the fourth quarter of last year, will keep margins higher than any other automaker.
-
About 170K drivers still using defective blue licence plates in Ontario
There are still about 170,000 defective blue licence plates on Ontario's roads three years after production was halted.