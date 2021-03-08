Where were you the day the world changed? We want to hear from you
In this March 11, 2020 photo, fans leave the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., after the NBA basketball game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings was postponed at the last minute over an "abundance of caution" after a player for the Jazz tested positive for the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
TORONTO -- For millions of people around the world, March 11, 2020 was the day the world changed.
On that day, the World Health Organization officially declared COVID-19 a pandemic, after the novel coronavirus was detected in more than 100 countries.
That same day, the Dow Jones plummeted into bear territory, the National Basketball Association abruptly halted its season, then-U.S. President Donald Trump announced a European travel ban in a national address and Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson announced they had contracted the virus while filming in Australia.
At the time, there were just 108 cases of COVID-19 in Canada, with one death.
We want to hear from you: Where were you on March 11, 2020? What moment made you realize the severity of COVID-19? What changed your attitude toward the virus?
If you’d like to share your story, please email us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, location and contact information. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca article