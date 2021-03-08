TORONTO -- For millions of people around the world, March 11, 2020 was the day the world changed.

On that day, the World Health Organization officially declared COVID-19 a pandemic, after the novel coronavirus was detected in more than 100 countries.

That same day, the Dow Jones plummeted into bear territory, the National Basketball Association abruptly halted its season, then-U.S. President Donald Trump announced a European travel ban in a national address and Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson announced they had contracted the virus while filming in Australia.

At the time, there were just 108 cases of COVID-19 in Canada, with one death.

