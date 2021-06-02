TORONTO -- As the curve continues to flatten in Canada, many provinces have released their step-by-step plans on reopening to a “new normal.”

As of June 1, Canada is averaging 2,524 positive COVID-19 cases a day over the past seven days, a decline of more than 5,300 daily average cases from one month ago.

A few provinces have laid out a roadmap that involves vaccination targets that need to be met before each reopening phase. With restrictions lifting, CTVNews.ca has broken down how the provinces’ reopening plans line up with one another.

Other provinces did not have vaccination targets, but have outlined their reopening plans through phases and projected dates:

BRITISH COLUMBIA

British Columbia has a four-step approach to reopening, with vaccination targets being a key part of the plan. Declining COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and mortality rates are also factored in when considering whether the province is ready to move onto the next step.

The province is currently in Step 1, where the vaccination target was to have 60 per cent of the adult population vaccinated with at least one dose, along with stable COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations.

Some activities that are permitted in this stage include small indoor and outdoor gatherings, indoor and outdoor dining with a limited number of people, and some sporting activities.

The next step could start as early as June 15, with a vaccination target of 65 per cent for the adult population vaccinated with a single dose and declining COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

This step would allow larger outdoor gatherings, recreational travel within the province, and less restrictions on indoor and outdoor sports.

ONTARIO

Ontario has a three-step plan to reopening, and similar to British Columbia, also bases its reopening dates on vaccination targets, in addition to lower COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations.

The Ontario government has also stated that the province will stay in each step for a minimum of 21 days before moving onto the next step.

Currently outdoor gatherings of up to five people, golf courses, marinas, and playgrounds are some of the activities that are permitted. However, if Ontario moves into Step 1 on June 14, it could be seeing larger outdoor gatherings, outdoor dining, and non-essential retail open up at a limited capacity.

To proceed to this step, the vaccine threshold is set to 60 per cent of adults who have received at least one dose.

ALBERTA

The provincial government has outlined a three-stage plan to reopening, which is dependent on vaccination targets and the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

As of June 1, Alberta entered the first stage of its reopening plan which includes the reopening of personal and wellness services, as well as outdoor dining. The goal for this stage was to have 50 per cent of eligible Albertans vaccinated with at least one dose and to enter this stage two weeks after the vaccination target was met. There would also have to be less than 800 hospitalizations due to COVID-19, with a continuous decline in cases.

As of May 31, the province reported over 63 per cent of eligible Albertans vaccinated with at least one dose and 438 hospitalizations due to the virus.

Stage 2 has a June 10 start date. This stage requires 60 per cent of Albertans 12 years of age and older to be vaccinated with at least one dose and under 500 hospitalizations with a steady decline. New permitted activities in this stage include larger outdoor gatherings, indoor recreational activities, and indoor dining.

SASKATCHEWAN

Saskatchewan has a three-step plan that is dependent on vaccination thresholds.

The province is currently in Step 1 of its reopening plan. This step calls for 70 per cent of people 40 years of age and older to be vaccinated with a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and for eligibility to be opened up to all adults. In this step, a limited number of people are permitted at each table at a restaurant and both private and public gatherings, indoors and outdoors, are limited to a certain number of people.

If Saskatchewan has 70 per cent of people who are 30 years of age and older vaccinated with one dose, then the province will move into Step 2, which is projected to begin June 20. This step would lift all capacity limits at retail and personal care facilities and there would be no restrictions on the number of people permitted at each table at a restaurant.

NOVA SCOTIA

The government of Nova Scotia has created a five-phase plan to reopening, based on vaccination targets and declining COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Beginning on June 2, the province will enter Phase 1. Their target for this phase is to have 50 per cent of the population vaccinated with one dose and COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations declining. In this phase, limited outdoor gatherings, patios, and retail businesses with a limited capacity are a few of the things that are permitted.

The next phase is projected to start two to four weeks after Phase 1, with the target of having 60 per cent of the population vaccinated with one dose. COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations must also be decreasing.

Phase 2 allows gyms and fitness centres to operate at 50 per cent capacity, increased gathering sizes, and the reopening of personal services.

NEW BRUNSWICK

New Brunswick has outlined its reopening plan in three phases that include vaccination targets and a lower number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

The province is estimating a June 7 start date for Phase 1, with a vaccination target of at least 75 per cent of New Brunswickers 12 years of age and older vaccinated with a single dose. In addition to this, hospitalization numbers must also remain low.

This phase will include increased indoor and outdoor gathering sizes, organized sports, and increased capacity at faith-based facilities.

Phase 2 is targeted for July 1, with the goal of having 75 per cent of people who are 12 years of age and older vaccinated with one dose and those who are 65 years of age and older in the province fully vaccinated.

This new phase would open the Atlantic Bubble to Nova Scotia for travel and allow for regular capacity in businesses such as restaurants and gyms.

QUEBEC

The Quebec government has created a four-phase plan to reopening. The province is in its first phase and just had its curfew and regional travel bans lifted on May 28. This stage allows small outdoor gatherings, restaurant patios with a limited number of people permitted per table, and large indoor and outdoor venues with pre-assigned seating.

The next phase is targeted for June 11, when outdoor sports and recreational activities will be permitted in larger groups and outdoor bars will open with limited seating per table.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

The provincial government has outlined five steps in its plan to reopen in the summer and fall. The province currently permits small indoor and outdoor gatherings as well as indoor dining. Schools are also open with COVID-19 measures in place.

PEI is projecting to enter step one of the reopening plan on June 6, which would allow for larger indoor and outdoor gatherings and dining as well as a larger capacity for special events such as weddings and funeral services.

Moving forward to the next step is based off of criteria such as the proportion of the provincial population that has been vaccinated, COVID-19 cases, and public health and health care system capacity.

_______

Note: Provinces and territories that did not have available reopening plans as of June 2 were not included. Information may also change as provinces make modifications to their reopening plans.