Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

MOST U.S. VACCINES UNUSED

More than two-thirds of the 15 million coronavirus vaccines shipped within the United States have yet to be used, health officials said on Monday, as the governors of New York and Florida vowed to penalize hospitals that fail to dispense shots quickly.

In New York, hospitals must administer vaccines within a week of receiving them or face a fine and a reduction in future supplies, Governor Andrew Cuomo said, hours before announcing the state's first known case of a new, more infectious coronavirus variant originally detected in Britain.

"I don't want the vaccine in a fridge or a freezer, I want it in somebody's arm," the governor said.

THIRD NATIONAL LOCKDOWN IN BRITAIN

Britain began its third COVID-19 lockdown on Tuesday with citizens under orders to stay at home and the government calling for one last major national effort to contain the virus before mass vaccinations turn the tide.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the lockdown late on Monday saying a highly contagious new coronavirus variant was spreading so fast it risked overwhelming the National Health Service within 21 days.

In England alone, some 27,000 people are in hospital with COVID, a number 40 per cent higher than during the first peak of infections in April.

GERMANY SET TO EXTEND LOCKDOWN

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will agree with leaders of the 16 federal states on Tuesday to extend a strict lockdown until the end of the month.

"We must remain tough and should not stop too soon," Markus Soeder, premier of the southern state of Bavaria tweeted before the talks.

Merkel and state premiers are largely agreed on keeping shops and restaurants shut until the end of January, sources involved in the talks have said.

FRANCE CRANKS UP VACCINE ROLLOUT

France is stepping up its vaccine rollout by widening its first target group to include more health workers and simplifying a cumbersome process to deliver shots, Health Minister Olivier Veran said.

France's inoculation campaign got off to a slow start, hampered in part by red tape and President Emmanuel Macron's decision to tread warily in one of the most vaccine-skeptical countries in the world.

France has fallen behind neighbors like Britain and Germany and Macron is now demanding the vaccination program speeds up.

KIMMEL AND CORDEN TAKE SHOWS BACK HOME

James Corden and Jimmy Kimmel are taking their late night talk shows back home due to a surge in coronavirus cases in the Los Angeles area that has brought calls for production on all films and TV shows to be halted indefinitely.

Corden tweeted on Monday that he was headed back to his garage to film "The Late Late Show."

The decisions follow appeals by the actors union SAG-AFTRA and Hollywood producers for production to be suspended on all TV and film sets until more hospital beds become available.