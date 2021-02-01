Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

OXFORD KEPT VACCINE TRIAL VOLUNTEERS IN DARK

About 1,500 of the initial volunteers in a late-stage clinical trial of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine were given the wrong dose, but not informed that a mistake had been made after the blunder was discovered, documents obtained by Reuters show.

Instead, the dosing mishap was presented to the trial participants in a letter dated June 8 as an opportunity for University of Oxford researchers to learn how well the vaccine works at different doses. The letter was signed by the trial's chief investigator, Oxford professor Andrew J. Pollard, and sent to the trial subjects.

Participants were given about a half dose due to a measuring mistake by Oxford researchers. The Pollard letter did not acknowledge any error.

U.S. PATIENTS SCRAMBLE FOR SECOND DOSE

As the number of Americans ready for their second vaccine shot grows, some are falling through the cracks of an increasingly complex web of providers and appointment systems.

While many people are getting the required second doses, the process is taking a toll on some of the most vulnerable - older adults who in many cases rely on family members or friends to navigate complex sign-up systems and inconvenient locations.

Available vaccines need to be given as two separate doses weeks apart, and confusion is further taxing an already challenged system.

JAPAN EXPECTED TO EXTEND STATE OF EMERGENCY

Japan is expected to extend a state of emergency on Tuesday to fight the spread of COVID-19 for Tokyo and other areas, three sources with knowledge of the legal procedures said.

The government will decide on the extension after a meeting of its experts panel, with the emergency period in prefectures including the Tokyo area expected to run for another month.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has launched a raft of measures to contain a third wave of infections as his government remains determined that the Olympics go ahead as planned on July 23.

TWO MILLION AUSTRALIANS IN LOCKDOWN

About 2 million Australians began their first full day of a strict lockdown on Monday following the discovery of one case in the community in Perth, capital of Western Australia state, but no new cases have since been found.

Authorities ordered a five-day lockdown of Perth after a security guard at a hotel used to quarantine people returning from overseas was found to have contracted the virus.

The state government said 66 people have been deemed close contacts of the unidentified guard and none of those already tested were infected.

'PRAY FOR TOM'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was among a host of well-wishers across Britain willing record-breaking fundraiser Captain Tom Moore to pull through after the centenarian was admitted to hospital with COVID-19.

Moore, who raised almost 40 million pounds ($55 million) for the National Health Service by walking 100 lengths of his garden during last year's lockdown, was admitted to hospital after testing positive for the virus, his daughter said on Sunday. (Compiled by Linda Noakes Editing by Mark Heinrich)