With COVID-19 infections on the rise in Canada in recent weeks, more people could find themselves heading into quarantine or self-isolation, particularly with the increased presence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Here's the latest on what health officials say you should do to prepare.

WHAT IF I HAVE NO SYMPTOMS?

The Public Health Agency of Canada advises Canadians to quarantine if they have no symptoms and have been exposed to someone who has been diagnosed with, or may have, COVID-19.

Residents should quarantine until a negative COVID-19 test result has been received or until a local public health authority says it's no longer needed.

While in quarantine, residents should stay in their homes, monitor for symptoms even if mild, and record your temperature daily or as directed by public health authorities.

It's also recommended that fever-reducing medications such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen, which could hide early COVID-19 symptoms, be avoided as much as possible.

If living with someone other than the person who exposed you to COVID-19, wear a well-constructed and well-fitting non-medical mask when alone or with others in shared indoor spaces. These may include hallways, kitchens or washrooms.

Non-medical masks also should be used when around members of the same household in private outdoor spaces, such as balconies or backyards, or if you need care. For the latter, a caregiver should also wear a non-medical mask.

If symptoms develop, the Public Health Agency of Canada recommends you isolate from others as soon as even one mild symptom appears, wear a medical mask or a well-constructed and well-fitting non-medical mask, and contact your health-care provider or public health authority.

WHAT IF I HAVE SYMPTOMS?

Anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, regardless of symptoms, should isolate.

This also applies to those who have even a mild symptom of COVID-19, as well as those who have been exposed to someone diagnosed with, or who may have, COVID-19, is waiting for test results or has been told by a public health authority to isolate.

Other household members also may need to quarantine, but the length of time will depend on vaccination status and how well they can stay separated, the Public Health Agency of Canada notes.

Medical masks are advised when alone or with others in shared indoor spaces, with household members in private outdoor spaces, or if receiving care.

Others who are around and may be at risk of more severe disease from COVID-19 due to their age or a chronic medical condition also should wear a medical mask when in a shared indoor or private outdoor space.

A well-made non-medical mask may be used if a medical mask isn't available.

WHAT TO DO WHILE IN QUARANTINE OR ISOLATION

Windows can be opened to keep rooms ventilated, when possible. High-touch surfaces and objects also should be cleaned and disinfected, and hands should be washed using soap and water or with hand sanitizer containing at least 60 per cent alcohol.

Working and exercising from home is recommended, along with resting and eating a balanced diet.

Canadians also should consider what food they may need that would last for 14 days, including rice, grains and pastas, canned goods, fruit if stored properly, and water.

Other essential items that should be stocked include medication, a first-aid kit, tissues, cleaning supplies, toilet paper, feminine care products, laundry detergent, dish soap, baby items, pet food and cat litter.

If unable to get items themselves, Canadians should arrange to have someone pick them up in advance.