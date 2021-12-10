Community transmission continues to be the cause of an overwhelming majority of COVID-19 cases across Canada, according to preliminary data released by Statistics Canada on Friday.

At least 68 per cent of COVID-19 cases came from community settings since the start of the pandemic, according to the data, which Statistics Canada collected from the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Community spread, or community exposure, is defined by the government as a case that had contact with a domestic COVID-19 case or had contact with a travel-related case within Canada.

Travel outside Canada has contributed little to the recorded COVID-19 cases. Less than one per cent (9,010 of the total 1.7 million cases) came from those who had travelled outside of Canada in the 14 days prior to illness onset.

“The vast majority of cases are not travel related. They are community transmission,” Dr. Michael Curry, clinical assistant professor with the University of British Columbia’s faculty of medicine, told CTV News.ca in a phone interview.

ICU CASES

Roughly one out of every four COVID-19 patients admitted to the ICU have died, according to the data — 29 per cent of community transmission ICU patients and 24 per cent of travel-related patients.

The report also notes that reporting methods differ across provinces, so the data may underestimate the number of hospitalizations, admissions to intensive care units, and deaths.

CTVNews.ca also spoke with Dr. Michel De Marchie, an intensive care physician at the Jewish General Hospital in Quebec, who spoke of the differences he's seeing today compared to the first wave in 2020.

Unlike in the initial wave, where most COVID-19 cases were in an older population, the recent demographic includes a large number of people in their forties, according to De Marchie.

The number of hospitalized cases due to COVID-19 was 255,194 for those in the age group between 40 and 49, in comparison to 150,705 for those over 70 in 2021, according to data from StatCan.

UNVACCINATED ADMISSIONS

Meanwhile, a large portion of hospitalizations continues to be from the unvaccinated population – with 80.6% of hospitalizations coming from unvaccinated people, according to the latest numbers from the Public Health Agency of Canada – and getting COVID-19 through community exposure remains a big concern amongst medical experts.

De Marchie said that when the pandemic first kicked in, his initial goal was to ensure the safety of those in nursing homes or chronic institutions and long-term facilities. With the new waves, that goal was broadened to cover children and families.

He said it is important for children to get vaccinated since they could be asymptomatic, but may transmit it unknowingly to their loved ones in the family.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, initial reports of COVID-19 suggested a case fatality rate of 6 per cent – but that number has steadily gone down, said Curry, to 2 per cent. He said with the introduction of the vaccine, it should continue to decrease. One reason is that vaccinated people who contract the virus are much less likely to become seriously ill.

Curry said when 7-8 months ago there was a patient in an emergency, it was almost always COVID-19 with upper respiratory infection symptoms. But over the last couple of months, that has changed.

Most patients who now come in with symptoms like a cough, cold and runny nose do not always have COVID-19. Curry said while respiratory infections are returning, unlike during the first wave, these are more common cold viruses like Rhinovirus, adenovirus, or respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Meanwhile, he said vaccinations continue to help with reducing transmissions, complications, or much more severe cases, which is a big factor in the decline in deaths due to COVID-19.

“The vaccine does not cause your body to instantly kill the virus. But it kills it a lot more quickly. And it kills this before you can become seriously ill,” said Curry. He added that while vaccinated people can get COVID-19, it is very rare that they will get extremely sick from it. While the third dose helps boost immunity, even with two doses, there is a fair amount of protection.

“A large majority of vaccinated people in the ICU are almost always those with pre-existing conditions,” Curry said.

In an interview with CTVNews Channel on Friday, Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti, infectious disease specialist, said that vaccines have prevented severe illnesses and hence the hospitalizations numbers in the current wave have almost been flat.

Pointing to Ontario as an example, he said since there are more vaccinated people than unvaccinated, the numbers will always be higher for the vaccinated getting the virus. However, they are also less likely to get severely ill. For the unvaccinated, the risk of severe disease is much higher, said Chakrabarti.

But mutations in the future remain a pressing concern.

“I don’t think this virus is going to go away this year or next,” said De Marchie.

De Marchie said that when it comes to transmissions through travel, vaccine inequity likely is a factor. “Wealthy nations should participate to help the poor, because we're all on the same planet here. We are a bit selfish in the West,” he said.