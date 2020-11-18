TORONTO -- After the number of new cases of COVID-19 more than doubled overnight, the territory is shutting down for two weeks in an attempt to limit the spread of the disease.

On Tuesday, the territorial government announced 34 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 60.

Nunavut had been coronavirus-free until Nov. 6, when the territory’s first case was announced.

In response to the rapidly growing number of cases, the territorial government ordered all schools, libraries, fitness centres, government offices, personal services, and non-essential businesses closed for a two-week period starting Wednesday.

Health centres are also closed except for emergencies, and the Qikiqtani General Hospital in Iqaluit is not accepting walk-ins.

Nunavut Premier Joe Savikataaq said he thinks residents will go along with the new restrictions and do their part to curb the spread of the disease.

“People are concerned and people don’t want that virus to spread. So I think compliance in most cases will not be an issue,” he told CTV’s Your Morning on Wednesday. “No one wants to get COVID, no one wants to spread it.”

In addition to the closure of non-essential businesses, residents can only gather in groups of five and they’re not allowed inside of people’s homes.

Nunavut went into a similar lockdown in March, but the restrictions were eased over the summer because there weren’t any cases there.

Savikataaq said he’s concerned for the well-being of those who will be isolated during the lockdown and for those who have already tested positive for the virus. He said he also wants to ensure services will continue to be provided to the territory’s communities, especially the four where cases have been identified.

Arviat, a community of approximately 2,800 in western Nunavut, has the highest number of cases in the territory at 46 after 26 new cases were reported Tuesday. Savikataaq said there is also community spread in Arviat.

There are also eight cases in Whale Cove, a small community of just over 400 people, located 145 kilometres northeast of Arviat. The other cases in the territory are in Rankin Inlet, where there are four active cases, and in Sanikiluaq, where there are two active cases.

Now that four communities in Nunavut have reported cases, Savikataaq said the territory’s chief medical officer, Dr. Michael Patterson, has assured him that the federal government has offered to provide resources.

“Right now we are still handling it, but we've been assured by the federal government that if and when we need resources, whether it be financial or other resources, that they will be there to help us,” he said.

Because they have avoided COVID-19 for eight months, Savikataaq said they have had time to prepare for it. He said they have conducted studies on communities and made plans for what they should do if and when the virus should arrive.

“All the planning they’ve done is coming into play,” he said. “We will prevail in Nunavut and the virus will stop spreading eventually.”

With files from The Canadian Press