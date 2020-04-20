OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dedicated his entire daily address to the nation on the COVID-19 pandemic on the violent crime spree in Nova Scotia.

Trudeau spoke to the shooting that unfolded in Nova Scotia over the weekend, as a limited number of MPs from all parties return to the House of Commons to continue discussing the future of the legislative session.

The prime minister used his remarks to highlight the dual challenge Canadians, and particularly first responders are facing at this moment and the sacrifices they make on a daily basis, amid “exceptional circumstances.” He also highlighted that a virtual vigil will be held later this week, and encouraged all to stand united in both the effort to defeat the pandemic and help each other make it through to “a better day.”

“We’re going to get through this together. I promise,” Trudeau said.

Eighteen people are dead, plus the shooter, and police are warning that the death toll could rise as the investigation unfurls the extent of the violent rampage across the province Saturday night and into Sunday.

A smaller than usual number of MPs are back on Parliament Hill on Monday after the weekend came and went without an all-party deal to adapt the House of Commons sitting in light of the national public health emergency.

The day’s proceedings got underway at 11 a.m. and on the agenda will be the Liberal government’s proposal to hold one in-person sitting a week on Wednesdays with limited staff and parliamentary services, and once the technology is in place, additional 90 minute virtual sittings each week for MPs to question the government.

Though, given the news of the mass shooting on the East Coast, expect time in the Chamber to also be used for parliamentarians to offer their condolences.

The flag on the Peace Tower is being flown at half-mast until further notice, in memory of the victims.

“The loss of life and the senseless violence has all Canadians reeling and grieving together and I want to send all our love and support to the people of Nova Scotia… I also want to acknowledge that given the safety measures we’re taking because of the COVID-19 crisis people will not be able to come together and mourn the usual way, making this horrible senseless violence and tragic event even more painful,” NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said, off the top of his Parliament Hill press conference Monday morning.

He said his party is in favour of the government’s proposed House of Commons sitting schedule because it is enough time to pass any urgent legislation in-person, while allowing more time to raise issues of their constituents and offer suggestions to the government to catch those falling through the cracks with a minimal health risk.

So far, the Conservatives remain opposed to the government’s proposal, despite all other opposition parties coming on-side, saying the role of an opposition in a crisis moment is essential and will lead to better policy outcomes for Canadians.

During his morning remarks, outgoing Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer also offered his condolences to the families and friends of all who lost a loved one over the weekend in Nova Scotia, saying that “despite the current health crisis,” he hopes all can find comfort and healing.

As for the resumption of Parliament, Scheer offered no indication his party is willing to budge on their position.

“If the NDP and Bloc Quebecois have joined forces with the Liberals to limit accountability, they can explain themselves to Canadians in the coming weeks. Conservatives believe in oversight and accountability. Millions of Canadians are going to work every single day to help their neighbours get through this pandemic, parliamentarians should be doing the same,” Scheer said.

Trudeau and other leaders have indicated they believe the Conservative approach is irresponsible given public health officials are asking as many Canadians as possible to stay home and adapt their work.

Some committees are already meeting virtually, though connectivity issues remain a concern.

The House of Commons administration estimates that each day’s in-person sitting requires a minimum of approximately 55 staff to support MPs in areas including translation, procedural and security services.

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet said the average person doesn’t care much about what MPs are up to in Ottawa, nor is it his top interest at the moment either. He said his MPs will be focused on drawing attention to the real-life concerns top-of-mind for Canadians at this time.

Blanchet said in French that the current impasse makes elected federal officials look out-of-touch, and while the role of Parliament is essential, he thinks a new way of doing business can be found.

As of Monday morning there are 35,506 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada, and 1,587 people have died.

With files from CTV News’ Meredith MacLeod