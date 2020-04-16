TORONTO -- Continuing to provide Canadians with in-depth and trusted information regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, CTV News tackles the questions that matter most to viewers for the second one-hour special, “CTV News: 20 Questions on COVID-19, Part 2."

CTV’s Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme sits down with infectious disease specialist Dr. Abdu Sharkawy to discuss the Top 20 issues that matter most to Canadians surrounding COVID-19.The one-hour special will also be available for streaming on CTVNews.ca, the CTV News app, and everywhere CTV content can be found.

The special airs this Tuesday at 9 p.m. EDT (check local listings on CTV.ca, times vary).

CTV’s Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme sits down with infectious disease specialist Dr. Abdu Sharkawy to discuss the Top 20 issues that matter most to Canadians surrounding COVID-19.The one-hour special is also available for streaming on CTVNews.ca, the CTV News app, and everywhere CTV content can be found.

If you’re wondering how COVID-19 might be impacting your mental health or if you have questions on how to cope amidst the pandemic, send them to us by emailing dotcom@ctv.ca.

We are looking for recorded submissions from people across the country -- try to limit the video to 15 seconds. But we’ll take written emails too, just be sure to write 'COVID-19 question' in the subject line..

Contact us

Email us by clicking here.

Please include your name, city and province.