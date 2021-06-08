Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Coronavirus vaccination tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
Trudeau says government looking at plan for return of international tourists
Canada's border agency urgently developing biometric plans in response to COVID-19
Ontario logs lowest daily infection count since Sept. 2020 as province reaches new vaccine milestone
Alberta moves to Stage 2 of reopening on June 10: What will change?
Outdoor dining returns Friday as Ontario enters Step 1 of reopening 3 days early
Moderna seeks OK to give teens its COVID-19 vaccine in Canada
Tracking variants of the novel coronavirus in Canada