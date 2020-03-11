Warriors to play game without fans due to concerns over novel coronavirus
Published Wednesday, March 11, 2020 2:20PM EDT
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Golden State Warriors' home NBA game Thursday night against the New Jersey Nets will be played without fans due to concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus.
More coming
RELATED IMAGES
More coronavirus coverage
- Before-and-after photos show impact of COVID-19 on tourist sites
- Major Canadian travel insurers stop covering coronavirus trip cancellations
- FAQ: How do I know if I have COVID-19? A guide to symptoms
- Preventing COVID-19: Should you clean your smartphone?
- What happens if your employer tells you to stay home due to COVID-19?
- Coronavirus myths and misinformation, debunked